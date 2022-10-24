GBP/USD Brushes Aside Weak PMIs on Hope of a Sunak Move to Number Ten

FXEmpire.com -

It was a relatively busy start to the day for the GBP/USD. From the economic calendar, prelim private sector PMI numbers for the UK were the focal point.

In October, the Manufacturing PMI slid from 48.4 to a 29-month low of 45.8, with the all-important Services PMI declining from 50.0 to a 21-month low of 47.5. Economists forecast PMIs of 48.0 and 49.0, respectively.

As a result, the Composite PMI fell from 49.1 to a 21-month low of 47.2.

According to the October flash survey,

Business activity across the services sector declined for the first time in 20 months and at the most marked pace since January 2021.

New business levels declined at the sharpest rate since January 2021.

Despite a worsening economic outlook, staff hiring remained elevated. However, the rate of private-sector job creation was the slowest for 20 months.

Input price inflation eased for the fourth month in five. Price increases in October were the least marked for 13 months.

Notably, service sector businesses reported a strong rate of cost inflation, driven by increases in energy bills and staff wages.

Average prices charged continued to increase though at the slowest pace since August 2021.

Optimism for the year ahead deteriorated to a two-and-a-half-year low.

Ahead of today’s stats, UK politics had delivered Pound support through the Asia session. News of Boris Johnson backing down and Rishi Sunak leading the race to become the next British Prime Minister was Pound positive.

A Sunak-Hunt partnership to steer the UK through the current political and economic quagmire is likely the best combination. Sentiment towards a Sunak win cushioned an immediate impact of the weak PMI numbers on the Pound.

While UK politics will remain center stage, Monetary Policy Committee member speeches will also need monitoring. MPC member Sir Dave Ramsden speaks today, with BoE Chief Economist Huw Pill in the spotlight tomorrow.

GBP/USD Price Action

At the time of writing, the Pound was up 0.31% to $1.13301. A choppy morning saw the GBP/USD rise to an early low of $1.14072 before falling to a low of $1.12997. GBPUSD 241022 Daily Chart

Technical Indicators

The Pound needs to avoid the $1.1223 pivot to retarget the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1.1386 and the morning high of $1.14072. However, following today’s PMI numbers, US private sector PMIs would need to disappoint to support a bullish afternoon session.

In the case of an extended rally, the GBP/USD would likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1.1478 and resistance at $1.15. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $1.1733.

A fall through the pivot would bring the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1.1132 into play. However, barring another extended sell-off, the Pound would likely avoid sub-$1.11 and the Second Major Support Level (S2) at $1.0968.

The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $1.0714. GBPUSD 241022 1 Hour Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a bullish signal. The GBP/USD sits above the 200-day EMA, currently at $1.13048.

The 50-day EMA pulled away from the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA narrowing to the 200-day EMA, delivering bullish signals.

A hold above the 200-day EMA ($1.13048) would support a breakout from R1 ($1.1386) to bring R2 ($1.1478) into view. However, a fall through the 200-day EMA would bring the 50-day EMA ($1.12358) and 100-day EMA ($1.12243) into play. In case of a risk-off session, the GBP/USD would likely test S1 ($1.1132) and support at $1.11. GBPUSD 241022 4-Hourly Chart

The US Session

It is a relatively quiet day ahead on the US economic calendar, with US private sector PMI numbers in focus. We expect the Services PMI to have more influence. The market focus will look beyond the headline figure, with new orders, employment, and inflation likely focal points.

Impressive stats could force the markets to raise bets of a more hawkish Fed move in December.

However, no FOMC members will speak to guide the markets following today’s stats. The FOMC blackout period started on Saturday and will extend until November 3.

Going into the Monday session, the FedWatch Tool had the probability of November and December rate hikes at 92.1% and 46.4%, respectively. One week ago, the likelihood of a 75-basis point hike in December stood at 65.7%.

