GBP/USD Bears Target Sub-$1.16 as Focus Shifts to the Autumn Budget

It is a quiet day for the GBP/USD. According to the economic calendar, there are no UK economic indicators for investors to consider.

Following Friday’s GDP report, the market focus will be squarely on the UK Government and the Bank of England.

This week, the UK Government delivers the heavily anticipated Autumn Budget. With the UK economy contracting in Q3, the Autumn Budget and Bank of England monetary policy could put the UK economy under more strain.

On Friday, Monetary Policy Committee Members Jonathan Haskel and Silvana Tenreyro were vocal on monetary policy.

Haskel spoke of the need for the BoE to stand firm against inflation despite signs of a slowdown in the UK economy. The MPC member reportedly said,

“The concern for me is the risk that if price rises become embedded, monetary policy would have to be tighter for longer, prolonging a UK recession. I want to avoid such an outcome. Therefore, right now, I believe it is important for monetary policy to stand firm against the risk of persistent inflationary pressure.”

Silvana Tenreyro took a more dovish stance after voting for a 25-basis point increase. Tenreyro said that the BoE should stand pat on interest rates at 3% and possibly cut rates in 2024.

Today, no MPC members are due to speak, leaving the markets to monitor any chatter with the media.

GBP/USD Price Action

At the time of writing, the Pound was down 0.63% to $1.17564. A mixed start to the day saw the GBP/USD rise to an early high of $1.18172 before falling to a low of $1.17517.

Technical Indicators

GBPUSD 141122 Daily Chart

The Pound needs to move through the $1.1778 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1.908. A breakout from Friday’s high of $1.18548 would likely hinge on market risk sentiment and Government chatter.

In the case of an extended rally, the GBP/USD would likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1.1986 and resistance at $1.20. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $1.2193.

Failure to move through the pivot would leave the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1.1701 in play. However, barring a risk off-fueled sell-off, the Pound would likely avoid sub-$1.16 and the Second Major Support Level (S2) at $1.1570.

The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $1.1362.

GBPUSD 141122 1 Hour Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a bullish signal. The GBP/USD sits above the 50-day EMA, currently at $1.15333. The 50-day EMA pulled away from the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA widening from the 200-day EMA, delivering bullish signals.

A hold above S1 ($1.1701) would support a breakout from R1 ($1.1908) to target R2 ($1.1986) and $1.20. However, a fall through S1 ($1.1701) would bring S2 ($1.1570) and the 50-day ($1.15333) into view.

The US Session

GBPUSD 141122 4 Hour Chart

It is a quiet day ahead on the US economic calendar, with no US economic indicators for the markets to consider.

The lack of stats will leave the markets to react to the US mid-term election results, Fed chatter, and updates from the G20.

With the probability of a 75-basis point December rate hike sliding to 19.4%, hawkish Fed chatter could catch the markets by surprise. FOMC members Waller and Brainard speak today.

