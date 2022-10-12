GBP/USD at Risk of a Return to Sub-$1.0850 on MPC Member Chatter

FXEmpire.com -

It was another busy start to the Tuesday session for the GBP/USD. From the economic calendar, UK GDP, industrial and manufacturing production, and trade data drew plenty of interest following Tuesday’s employment numbers.

Manufacturing production slid by 1.6% in August versus a 1.1% fall in July, while industrial production tumbled by 1.8%. Industrial production fell by 1.1% in July. Economists forecast manufacturing production to rise by 0.2% and industrial production to fall by 0.2%.

The UK economy unexpectedly contracted by 0.3% in August after growing by 0.2% in July. Economists forecast the economy to stall in August.

Trade data disappointed, with the UK trade deficit widening from £17.59 billion to £19.26 billion. Economists forecast a trade deficit of £20.40 billion.

Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee members will also draw interest. Jonathan Haskel, Huw Pill, and Catherine Mann speak today. Views on inflation, the economic outlook, and monetary policy will influence following the stats from Monday and Tuesday.

Further references to the Bank of England’s decision to end the temporary support of Gilts on Friday will likely remain the focal point. This morning, the Pound got a boost on reports that the Bank of England is considering extending its gilts purchases beyond Friday.

According to Reuters, the Financial Times reported that the Bank of England has conveyed to lenders a willingness to extend its emergency gilt purchase operations beyond Friday should market conditions warrant it. The reports will leave the Pound exposed to downside risks should members of the MPC deny the reports.

GBP/USD Price Action

At the time of writing, the Pound was up 0.29% to $1.09942.

A choppy start to the day saw the Pound fall to an early low of $1.09232 before rising to a high of $1.10593. The early upside came in response to the FT report before the UK economic indicators sent the Pound back to sub-$1.10. GBPUSD 121022 Daily Chart

Technical Indicators

The Pound needs to move through the $1.1031 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1.1111 and $1.1150. However, following today’s stats, MPC members will have to deliver hawkish speeches to support a breakout.

Assurances of an extension of the emergency gilt purchase operations could give the bulls the cue.

In the case of an extended rally, the GBP/USD would likely test resistance at the Tuesday high of $1.11793 but fall short of the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1.1258. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $1.1486.

Failure to move through the pivot would leave the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1.0883 in play. However, barring another extended sell-off, the Pound would likely avoid sub-$1.08. The Second Major Support Level (S2) at $1.0804 should limit the downside.

The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $1.0577. GBPUSD 121022 1-Hour Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a bearish signal. The GBP/USD sits below the 50-day EMA, currently at $1.11226. The 50-day EMA fell back from the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA sliding back from the 200-day EMA, delivering bearish signals.

A GBP/USD move through R1 ($1.1111) would give the bulls a run at the 50-day EMA ($1.11226) and the 100-day EMA ($1.11794). However, failure to move through the 50-day EMA would leave S1 ($1.0883) and sub-$1.0850 in play. GBPUSD 121022 4-Hourly Chart

The US Session

It is a busier day ahead on the US economic calendar., with US wholesale inflation figures in focus. We expect GBP/USD sensitivity to the numbers as the markets gear up for tomorrow’s CPI report. However, the FOMC meeting minutes and any FOMC member chatter will also influence.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.