GBP/USD and Sub-$1.10 in the Hands of Huw Pill and the US Jobs Report

It is a quiet day for the GBP/USD. According to the economic calendar, UK construction PMI numbers for October are due. However, following Thursday’s Bank of England monetary policy decision, the numbers are unlikely to impact the GBP/USD.

While the Bank of England delivered an anticipated 75-basis point rate hike on Thursday, fears of a lengthy recession left the Pound at sub-$1.12. Economic indicators need to suggest otherwise for the Pound to begin a sustainable recovery.

While the stats are on the lighter side, the Bank of England will remain in the spotlight. BoE Chief Huw Pill speaks later in the day. The markets will look for policy views and further comments on the economic outlook and inflation.

GBP/USD Price Action

At the time of writing, the Pound was up 0.06% to $1.11636. A mixed start to the day saw the GBP/USD fall to an early low of $1.11490 before rising to a high of $1.11668.

Technical Indicators

GBPUSD 041122 Daily Chart

The Pound needs to move through the $1.1244 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1.1336. BoE Chief Economist Huw Pill would need to provide optimism toward the economic outlook to support a GBP/USD return to $1.13.

In the case of a BoE-fueled extended rally, the GBP/USD would likely test resistance at $1.14 and the Thursday high of $1.1422 but fall short of the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1.1514. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $1.1785.

Failure to move through the pivot would leave the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1.1065 in play. However, barring another sell-off, the Pound would likely avoid sub-$1.10 and the Second Major Support Level (S2) at $1.0973. US economic indicators will influence later today.

The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $1.0702.

GBPUSD 041122 1 Hour Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a bearish signal. The GBP/USD sits below the 200-day EMA, currently at $1.13674. The 50-day EMA narrowed to the 200-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA converging on the 200-day EMA, delivering bearish signals.

A bearish cross of the 100-day EMA through the 200-day EMA would bring S1 ($1.1065) into play. However, a GBP/USD move through R1 ($1.1336) would give the bulls a run at the 200-day (1.13674) and the 100-day ($1.13715) EMAs.

The US Session

GBPUSD 041122 4-Hourly Chart

It is a busy day ahead on the US economic calendar.

The US jobs report will be in the spotlight. Following hawkish Fed Chair Powell chatter from Wednesday, a strong jobs report would fuel bets of another 75-basis point rate hike in December.

With the FOMC blackout period ending, FOMC member chatter also needs monitoring.

Going into the Friday session, the FedWatch Tool had the probability of a December rate hike at 50.4%. One week ago, the likelihood of a 75-basis point hike in December stood at 34.1%.

