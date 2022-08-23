GBP/USD and EUR/USD Under Pressure Ahead of Private Sector PMIs

FXEmpire.com -

It is a busier day ahead for Pound. Prelim private sector PMIs for August will provide the Pound with direction later this morning. However, forecasts are Pound negative, with economists forecasting the all-important Services PMI to fall from 52.6 to 52.0.

At the composite level, the devil will be in the details. The BoE focal point remains inflation, and wage growth in particular. Rising input costs could deliver Pound support, though the jury is out on whether the BoE has the wriggle room to tackle inflation head-on.

Later in the day, CBI Industrial Trend Orders for August are also due for release but will likely have a muted impact on the GBP/USD pairing.

While there are no scheduled Monetary Policy Committee member speeches to provide direction, any comments in response to today’s stats will need considering.

For the EUR, it is also a busier day ahead on the economic calendar. Prelim private sector PMIs for France, Germany, and the Eurozone will draw plenty of interest. With market sentiment towards the Eurozone economy sending the EUR deep into negative territory, today’s numbers could reinforce the market’s worse fears.

Economists forecast the Eurozone Manufacturing PMI to fall from 49.8 to 49 and the Services PMI to decline from 51.2 to 50.5. Reports of softer inflation and weaker demand would weigh heavily on the EUR.

Late in the European session, flash Eurozone consumer confidence figures for August will also provide the EUR with direction. Forecasts are EUR negative.

GBP/USD Price Action

At the time of writing, the Pound was down 0.15% to $1.17492.

Early in the day, the Pound rose to an early high of $1.17850 before falling to a low of $1.17455. GBPUSD 230822 Daily Chart

Technical Indicators

The Pound needs to move through the $1.1782 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1.1821 and the Monday high of $1.18364.

Following Monday’s bearish session, PMI numbers will need to impress to shift sentiment towards the UK economy and the Pound.

In the event of an extended rally, the GBP/USD pair could test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1.1876 and resistance at $1.19.

The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $1.1971.

Failure to move through the pivot would see the Pound test the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1.1727 and support at $1.17.

Dire PMI numbers and reports of weaker wage growth could see the Pound test support at $1.17 and the Second Major Support Level (S2) at $1.1687.

The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $1.1593. GBPUSD 230822 1 Hour Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a bearish signal. The GBP/USD sits below the 50-day EMA, currently at $1.19626.

Following Thursday’s bearish cross, the 50-day pulled back from the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA falling back from the 200-day EMA, delivering bearish signals. A further 50-day EMA pullback from the 100-day EMA would leave support levels in play.

However, a GBP/USD move through R1 (1.1821) and R2 ($1.1876) would bring the 50-day EMA ($1.19626) into view. GBPUSD 230822 4-Hourly Chart

EUR/USD Price Action

At the time of writing, the EUR was down 0.25% to $0.99162.

This morning, the EUR rose to an early high of $0.99501 before falling to a low of $0.99151. EURUSD 230822 Daily Chart

Technical Indicators

The EUR/USD needs to move through the $0.9971 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1.0016 and the Monday high of $1.00465.

While a pickup in appetite for riskier assets would support a return to $1.00, today’s PMIs will need to be EUR friendly to prevent another sell-off.

In the event of an extended rally, the EUR/USD pair could test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1.0092.

The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $1.0212.

Failure to move through the pivot would see the EUR/USD test support at $0.9900 and the First Major Support Level (S1) at $0.9896.

Weak PMI numbers would likely see the EUR/USD pair could test the Second Major Support Level (S2) at $0.9851 before any recovery.

The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $0.9730. EURUSD 230822 1 Hour Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a bearish signal. Following Wednesday’s bearish cross, the EUR/USD sits below the 50-day EMA, currently at $1.01072. The 50-day and the 100-day EMAs pulled back from the 200-day EMA, delivering bearish signals.

A break-through R1 ($1.0016) and R2 ($1.0092) would support a run at the 50-day EMA ($1.01072).

However, a further pullback from the 50-day EMA would leave the Major Support Levels and sub-$0.99 in play. EURUSD 230822 4-Hourly Chart

The US Session

It is a relatively busy day ahead on the US economic calendar. Prelim private sector PMIs for August will draw interest. While the ISM survey-based numbers have more influence, today’s services PMI will need to make a move back towards 50 to support the shift in sentiment towards the US economy and Fed monetary policy.

Sub-components, including input and output costs and new orders, would be focal points. Other stats include new home sales figures that should have a muted impact on the EUR/USD pair, with inventories an ongoing issue.

Following the Dollar Spot Index return to 108, a move to 109 would give the bulls a run at 110.

