GBP/USD and a Run at $1.17 in the Hands of UK Government Chatter

FXEmpire.com -

It is a quiet start to the week for the GBP/USD. According to the economic calendar, no UK economic indicators are due. The lack of UK stats leaves the Pound in the hands of the UK Government and the Bank of England.

While the markets await the full autumn report on November 17, drip feeding of government plans will continue to draw plenty of interest. However, market sentiment toward the Bank of England’s Thursday monetary policy decision will also be a key driver this week.

The markets expect the BoE to lift rates by 75 basis points to a 33-year high of 3%. However, with the new UK government having to tighten the purse strings, the impact of a 75-basis point rate hike could drive recession fears to test buyer appetite for the Pound.

No Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee members will deliver speeches ahead of the Thursday policy decision, leaving any comments to the media to influence.

GBP/USD Price Action

At the time of writing, the Pound was down 0.11% to $1.16012.

A mixed morning saw the GBP/USD rise to an early high of $1.16132 before falling to a low of $1.15620. GBPUSD 311022 Daily Chart

Technical Indicators

The Pound needs to avoid the $1.1580 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1.1657. A move through the Friday high of $1.16237 would signal a bullish session.

In the case of another extended rally, the GBP/USD would likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1.1701. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $1.1821.

A fall through the pivot would bring the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1.1537 into play. However, barring a risk-off fueled sell-off, the Pound would likely avoid sub-$1.15 and the Second Major Support Level (S2) at $1.1460.

The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $1.1340. GBPUSD 311022 1-Hour Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a bullish signal. The GBP/USD sits above the 50-day EMA, currently at $1.14381. The 50-day EMA pulled away from the 200-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA converging on the 200-day EMA, delivering bullish signals.

A bullish cross of the 100-day EMA through the 200-day EMA would support a breakout from R1 ($1.1657) to bring $1.17 into view. However, a fall through S1 ($1.1537) would give the bears a run at S2 ($1.1460) and the 50-day EMA ($1.14381). GBPUSD 311022 4-Hourly Chart

The US Session

It is a quiet day ahead on the US economic calendar. Chicago PMI and Dallas Fed Manufacturing numbers for October will draw interest today. However, barring dire numbers, we don’t expect the stats to influence market sentiment toward the November and December policy moves.

No FOMC members will speak to guide the markets following today’s stats. The FOMC blackout period started on Saturday and will extend until November 3.

Going into the Monday session, the FedWatch Tool had the probability of November and December rate hikes at 83.7% and 44.2%, respectively. One week ago, the likelihood of a 75-basis point hike in December stood at 45.6%.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.