GBP/USD and a Return to $1.10 in the Hands of the BoE Chief Economist

FXEmpire.com -

It is another quiet day on the economic calendar. There were no UK economic indicators to provide the GBP/USD pair with a direction following Monday’s choppy session.

However, Monetary Policy Committee member speeches will draw interest. MPC member and the Bank’s Chief Economist Huw Pill speaks today. The markets will look for views on the mini budget and the impact on inflation and interest rates.

On Monday, the Pound briefly recovered to $1.09 before sliding back into the Abyss. UK government and BoE officials failed to ease market angst over the mini-budget and the possible effects on UK finances, inflation, and BoE monetary policy.

The weaker Pound, coupled with a sharper rise in interest rates to battle inflation, is a bad combination for consumers and the UK economy.

GBP/USD Price Action

At the time of writing, the Pound was up 0.95% to $1.07874. A mixed start to the day saw the Pound fall to an early low of $1.06466 before rising to a high of $1.07932. GBPUSD 270922 Daily Chart

Technical Indicators

The Pound needs to avoid the $1.0658 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1.0959 and $1.10. However, with no economic indicators to shift sentiment, R1 would likely cap any upside.

In the case of an extended rally, the GBP/USD would likely take a run at $1.11 but fall short of the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1.1232. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $1.1807.

Investors will need convincing that the government and the BoE can weather the current storm and prevent inflation and interest rates from hitting unprecedented levels. It may fall on the shoulders of the BoE Chief Economist to calm the markets.

A fall through the pivot would see the Pound test the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1.0385. In the case of another extended sell-off, the Pound would test the Second Major Support Level (S2) at $1.0083 and support at $1.00 before any recovery.

The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $0.9509. GBPUSD 270922 1 Hour Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a bearish signal. The GBP/USD sits below the 50-day EMA, currently at $1.11494.

The 50-day slid back from the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA easing back from the 200-day EMA, delivering bearish signals. A GBP/USD move through R1 ($1.0950) would give the bulls a run at the 50-day EMA ($1.11494).

However, failure to move through the 50-day EMA would leave the Pound under intense selling pressure. GBPUSD 270922 4-Hourly Chart

The US Session

It is a busy day ahead on the US economic calendar. Durable and core durable goods orders will draw interest before consumer confidence figures for September. Weak core durable goods orders would test support for riskier assets.

However, consumer confidence will have the most influence as the markets look for consumer response to the Fed’s rate hike and FOMC projections. Surging mortgage rates, higher interest rates amidst a gloomy economic backdrop, and the current inflation environment are likely concerns.

Labor market conditions will remain a cushion, however.

Economists forecast the CB Consumer Confidence Index to rise from 103.2 to 104.5 in September. Aside from the US economic indicators, FOMC members will also draw interest today. FOMC member Bullard will speak later today.

Monetary policy divergence and sentiment towards the global economic outlook support a DXY return to 115 near-term. Direction is unlikely to shift until a marked deterioration in US labor market conditions and a sharp slowdown in consumption.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.