GBP to USD News: Cable Responds to Global Risk Sentiment, US Inflation in the Mix

Highlights

GBP/USD experienced a 0.40% rise on Tuesday, reflecting a bullish momentum after Monday’s gain.

US September producer prices will draw focus, with potential implications for Fed rate hike decisions.

UK economic indicators on Thursday may challenge the Pound’s bullish stance.

Overview of the Tuesday Session

On Tuesday, the GBP/USD rose by 0.40%. Following a 0.01% gain on Monday, the GBP/USD pair ended the day at $1.22857. The GBP to USD pair declined to a low of $1.22116 before reaching a high of $1.22916.

Risk-On Sentiment Delivers GBP/USD Support

Positive risk sentiment across the global financial markets sent the GBP/USD pair to test resistance at $1.23. Easing bets on Fed rate hikes and hope of a contained Middle East conflict fueled buyer appetite for the Pound.

However, economic indicators on Thursday may put the bullish sentiment to the test. The monthly GDP report for August will give investors a bird’s eye view of the UK economy. Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey will also be in the spotlight on Friday. A negative outlook toward the UK economy and a dovish policy view may pressure the Pound.

There are no UK economic indicators for investors to consider on Wednesday. The lack of stats will leave the GBP/USD pair in the hands of market risk sentiment and the USeconomic calendar

US Inflation, Fed Commentary, and the Fed Minutes in Focus

US producer prices for September will garner investor interest on Wednesday. Dovish Fed speeches have eased bets on further Fed rate hikes. However, a larger-than-expected rise in producer prices may reignite bets on a pre-2024 Fed rate hike.

Economists forecast core producer prices to increase by 2.3% vs. 2.2% in August.

An uptrend in producer prices signals high demand and tends to translate into higher consumer prices. Tight labor market conditions continue to support wage growth and consumer spending, which fuels demand-driven inflation. Higher interest rates would impact disposable income and curb spending, easing demand-driven inflationary pressures.

With inflation in the spotlight, FOMC members Raphael Bostic and Christopher Waller will speak on Wednesday. Investors will likely respond to the inflation figures and any Fed reaction to the numbers.

Late in the Wednesday session, the FOMC meeting minutes also warrant consideration.

Short-Term Forecast

Theeconomic calendarand news updates from the Middle East will remain focal points. Hotter-than-expected US inflation numbers and a disappointing UK GDP Report could reverse recent GBP/USD gains. An escalation in the Middle East conflict would fuel a flight to safety and drive demand for the US dollar.

GBP to USD Price Action

Daily Chart

GBPUSD 111023 Weekly Chart

The GBP/USD pair remained below the 50-day and 200-day EMAs, sending bearish price signals. Significantly, the 50-day EMA pulled back from the 200-day EMA after the bearish cross, another bearish signal.

Hotter-than-expected US producer prices and hawkish Fed commentary will likely weigh on the GBP/USD pair.

A GBP/USD break below the $1.22150 support level would give the bears a run at $1.21500.

However, a return to $1.23 would support a GBP/USD move toward the EMAs and the $1.24410 resistance level. Selling pressure will likely intensify at $1.2440. The EMAs are confluent with the $1.24410 resistance level.

The 14-period daily RSI reading of 47.50 suggests the GBP/USD can fall below $1.2150 before entering oversold territory.

4-Hourly Chart

GBPUSD 111023 Daily Chart

The GBP/USD holds above the 50-day EMA while sitting below the 200-day EMA, sending bullish near-term but bearish longer-term price signals. A GBP/USD return to $1.23 would support a breakout from the 200-day EMA to target the $1.24410 resistance level.

However, a break below the $1.22150 support level and 50-day EMA would bring $1.21500 into play. Buying pressure will likely build at $1.22150. The 50-day EMA is confluent with the $1.22150 support level.

With an RSI reading of 62.28 for the 14-period 4-hourly Chart, the GBP/USD could move to the 200-day EMA before entering overbought territory.

GBPUSD 111023 4 Hourly Chart

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.