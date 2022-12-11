GBP to USD Forecasts: Weak GDP Report to Test Buyers at $1.2150

FXEmpire.com -

It is a busy day for the GBP/USD. October GDP, manufacturing and industrial production, and trade data will be in the spotlight.

Following a quiet week on the economic calendar last week, we can expect today’s numbers to draw interest. The markets expect the BoE to hike rates by 50 basis points this week. Dire GDP numbers could force the BoE into a less hawkish move that would shift monetary policy divergence in favor of the dollar.

On Friday, the Bank of England released the Bank of England/Ipsos Inflation Attitudes Survey. The survey delivered mixed results ahead of this week’s UK CPI report. Median expectations of the inflation rate over the coming year were 4.8%, down from 4.9%. Inflation expectations for the 12 months after that rose from 3.2% to 3.4%.

However, there are no MPC member speeches for the markets to consider, leaving investors to monitor chatter with the media.

GBP/USD Price Action

At the time of writing, the Pound was down 0.18% to $1.22425. A mixed start to the day saw the GBP/USD rise to an early high of $1.22608 before falling to a low of $1.22424.

Technical Indicators

GBPUSD 121222 Daily Chart

The Pound needs to move through the $1.2263 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1.2325. Risk-on sentiment and better-than-expected GDP numbers would support a return to $1.23 and a breakout from the Friday high of $1.23225.

In the case of an extended rally, the GBP/USD would likely test the Second Major Resistance Level at $1.2385. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $1.2507.

Failure to move through the pivot would leave the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1.2203 in play. However, barring a data-fueled sell-off, the GBP/USD should avoid sub-$1.2150 and the Second Major Support Level (S2) at $1.2140.

The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $1.2018.

GBPUSD 121222 1 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a bullish signal. The GBP/USD sits above the 50-day EMA, currently at $1.21761. The 50-day EMA moved away from the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA widening from the 200-day EMA, delivering bullish signals.

A hold above S1 ($1.2203) and the 50-day EMA ($1.21761) would support a move through R1 ($1.2325) to target R2 ($1.2385). However, a GBP/USD fall through S1 ($1.2203) and the 50-day EMA ($1.21761) would bring S2 (1.2140) into view. The 200-day EMA sits at $1.18817.

The US Session

GBPUSD 121222 4-Hourly Chart

It is a quiet session, with no US economic indicators for the markets to consider. The lack of stats will leave the GBP/USD in the hands of market risk sentiment through the US session.

Following the latest round of US economic indicators, Fed fear will likely test the market bets of a Fed pivot ahead of tomorrow’s US CPI report.

No FOMC members will speak today. The Fed entered the blackout period last Sunday.

