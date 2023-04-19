GBP to USD Forecasts: UK CPI Report to Decide the BoE Move

FXEmpire.com -

It is a busy day ahead for the GBP/USD. The UK CPI Report for March will be in focus and impact the GBP to USD.

Following the hotter-than-expected wage growth figures, sticky inflation could fuel bets of a 50-basis point BoE interest rate hike in May. According to the Labour Market Overview, average earnings (+bonus) increased by 5.9% year-over-year in February versus a forecasted 5.1%.

The numbers supported a GBP/USD return to $1.24 despite an unexpected rise in the UK unemployment rate to 3.8%.

Today’s inflation numbers would likely decide the outcome of the May meeting. Dovish Bank of England commentary had pegged the GBP/USD back ahead of this week’s numbers. However, sustained wage growth and elevated inflation will force the doves to reconsider their current positions.

Economists forecast the UK annual inflation rate to soften from 10.4% to 9.8% in March.

Investors should also monitor Bank of England commentary. The UK Labour Market stats and inflation numbers (Wed) could materially shift sentiment toward BoE monetary policy. Monetary Policy Committee member Catherine Mann is on the calendar to speak today. However, investors should also monitor chatter with the media.

GBP to USD Price Action

This morning, the GBP/USD was down 0.04% to $1.24198. A mixed start to the day saw the GBP/USD rise to an early high of $1.24346 before falling to a low of $1.24092.

GBP to USD Technical Indicators

Resistance & Support Levels

R1 – $ 1.2461 S3 – $ 1.2377 R2 – $ 1.2497 S2 – $ 1.2330 R3 – $ 1.2581 S1 – $ 1.2246

The Pound needs to avoid the $1.2413 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1.2461. A move through the Tuesday high of $1.24498 would signal an extended breakout session. However, the Pound would need the UK CPI Report and hawkish BoE chatter to support a breakout session.

In the event of an extended rally, the GBP/USD would likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1.2497 and resistance at $1.25. The Third Major Resistance Level sits at $1.2581.

A fall through the pivot would bring the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1.2377 into play. However, barring a data-fueled sell-off, the GBP/USD should avoid sub-$1.23. The Second Major Support Level (S2) at $1.2330 should limit the downside. Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $1.2246.

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send bullish signals. The GBP to USD sits below the 50-day EMA, currently at $1.24266. The 50-day EMA pulled away from the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA widening from the 200-day EMA, delivering bullish signals.

A move through the 50-day EMA ($1.24266) would support a breakout from R1 ($1.2461) to give the bulls a run at R2 ($1.2497). However, a fall through the 100-day EMA ($1.23884) would bring S1 ($1.2377) into view. A move through the 50-day EMA would send a bullish signal.

The US Session

Looking ahead to the US session, it is a quiet day on the US economic calendar. There are no US economic indicators to influence. The lack of stats will leave Fed chatter on monetary policy and the US economy to move the dial.

We expect increased sensitivity to FOMC member commentary as the markets respond to guidance beyond May.

