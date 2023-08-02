GBP to USD Forecasts: Sub-$1.27 in the Hands of ADP Nonfarms

FXEmpire.com -

After disappointing manufacturing PMI numbers for July, the market focus returns to the Bank of England.

Downside risks will linger despite bets on a hawkish BoE interest rate hike on Thursday, with the global macroeconomic environment a drag.

Longer-term indicators are bullish, with the bulls eying a return to $1.2950.

On Tuesday, the GBP to USD saw red, falling by 0.66% to end the day at $1.27758. Manufacturing PMIs from the UK and China sent the Pound into the red.

It is a quiet day on the UKeconomic calendar with no UK economic indicators to impact market sentiment toward the Bank of England’s monetary policy goals.

No Monetary Policy Committee members are on the calendar to speak today, leaving comments to the media to influence ahead of the Thursday interest rate decision.

The US Session

It is a busy US session, with ADP nonfarm employment numbers for July in focus. While the latest US CPI Report eased bets on a September Fed rate hike, tighter labor market conditions would support a further pickup in wage growth and drive demand-fueled inflation. Economists forecast a 188k increase. In June, the ADP reported a 497 surge.

The US labor market is part of the Fed’s dual mandate. The FOMC Committee forecasts the longer-run normal rate of unemployment to be 4.1%. The US unemployment rate fell from 3.7% to 3.6% in June. Tighter labor market conditions would lead to higher wage growth levels and a demand-driven inflation pickup. Higher borrowing costs would curb hiring and wage growth.

GBP to USD Price Action

Daily Chart

GBPUSD 020823 Weekly Chart

The Daily Chart showed the GBP to USD sat at the lower level of the $1.2862 – $1.2785 support band. Looking at the EMAs, the GBP to USD remained above the 50-day ($1.27469) and 200-day ($1.24382) EMAs, signaling bullish momentum over the near and longer term.

Notably, the 50-day EMA continued to pull away from the 200-day EMA, affirming the near-term bullish trend.

However, looking at the 14-Daily RSI, the 46.07 reading sent bearish price signals, indicating a fall through the 50-day EMA ($1.27469) to target sub-$1.27. However, a move through the support band would give the bulls a run at $1.29.

4-Hourly Chart

GBPUSD 020823 Daily Chart

Looking at the 4-Hourly Chart, the GBP to USD hovers at the lower level of the $1.2862 – $1.2785 support band. The GBP to USD also sits below the 50-day ($1.28551) and 200-day ($1.28071) EMAs, sending bearish near-term but bullish longer-term price signals.

Significantly, the 50-day EMA narrowed on the 200-day EMA, supporting a run at $1.27. However, a GBP to USD move through the EMAs and the upper level of the $1.2862 – $1.2785 support band would bring $1.29 into play.

The 14-4H RSI reading of 37.09 sends bearish signals, with selling pressure outweighing buying pressure. Significantly, the RSI signals a GBP to USD return to sub-$1.27.

GBPUSD 020823 4 Hourly Chart

