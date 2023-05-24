GBP to USD Forecasts: Sub-$1.23 in View on US Debt Crisis

FXEmpire.com -

It is a quiet Thursday session for the GBP/USD. There are no UK economic indicators for investors to consider this morning. The lack of stats will leave the pair in the hands of market risk sentiment and US debt ceiling-related news ahead of the US session.

While there are no stats, investors have plenty of economic indicators from the week to digest ahead of the retail sales numbers on Friday.

Disappointing private sector PMIs and hotter-than-expected core inflation leave the GBP/USD in policy uncertainty, with sticky core inflation the BoE bugbear. Considering the likely effect of more aggressive policy moves on the UK economy, downside risks to the GBP to USD will likely linger.

With no stats to distract investors, Bank of England monetary policy chatter would move the dial. Monetary Policy Committee member Jonathan Haskel is on the calendar to speak today. Haskel will deliver a speech at the Peterson Institute for International Economics (5.30 pm BST).

GBP to USD Price Action

This morning, the GBP/USD was down 0.11% to $1.23502. A mixed start to the day saw the GBP/USD rise to an early high of $1.23713 before falling to a low of $1.23418.

Technical Indicators

GBPUSD 250523 Daily Chart

Resistance & Support Levels

R1 – $ 1.2437 S1 – $ 1.2325 R2 – $ 1.2509 S2 – $ 1.2285 R3 – $ 1.2621 S3 – $ 1.2173

The Pound needs to move through the $1.2397 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1.2437. A return to $1.24 would signal an extended breakout session. However, the Pound would need central bank chatter and US debt ceiling-related news to support a breakout session.

In the event of an extended rally, the GBP/USD would likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1.2509. The Third Major Resistance Level sits at $1.2621.

Failure to move through the pivot would leave the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1.2325 in play. However, barring another risk-off-fueled sell-off, the GBP/USD should avoid sub-$1.2250. The Second Major Support Level (S2) at $1.2285 should limit the downside. The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $1.2173.

GBPUSD 250523 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send bearish signals. The GBP/USD sits below the 50-day EMA, currently at $1.24450. The 50-day EMA crossed through the 200-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA narrowing to the 200-day EMA, delivering bearish signals.

A move through R1 ($1.2437) would support a breakout from the 50-day ($1.24450) and 200-day ($1.24510) EMAs to target the 100-day EMA ($1.24706) and R2 ($1.2509). However, failure to move through the 50-day EMA ($1.24450) would leave S1 ($1.2325) in view. A move through the 50-day EMA would send a bullish signal.

The US Session

GBPUSD 250523 4-Hourly Chart

Looking ahead to the US session, it is a busier day on the US economic calendar. US jobless claims, second estimate GDP numbers for Q1, and pending home sales figures for April will be in focus.

We expect the jobless claims and GDP numbers to have more impact. An unexpected fall in initial jobless claims and an upward revision to GDP estimates would fuel bets on a June rate hike.

However, the FOMC chatter and US debt ceiling-related news also need consideration.

According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the probability of a 25-basis point Fed interest rate hike in June stood at 36.4%, up from 28.1% on Tuesday. The FOMC meeting minutes did not write off a June interest rate hike, with concerns over inflation raising bets on a June move.

