GBP to USD Forecasts: Sub-$1.1850 in View on FOMC Meeting Minutes

It is a quiet day ahead for the GBP/USD. There are no material stats to provide the GBP/USD with direction today. Following the Tuesday slump to sub-$1.19 and the weak manufacturing PMI, the Pound will be looking to claw back some of the losses. However, the market anticipation of the FOMC economic indicators will likely limit the upside.

Tuesday’s Manufacturing PMI and sub-components aligned with the gloomy economic outlook and the Bank of England warning that the UK faces its lengthiest recession on record. Until the narrative changes and economic indicators signal a shift in the macroeconomic environment, the GBP/USD will likely remain under pressure.

Following the holidays, no MPC members are due to speak today to give the markets a peak at the Bank’s views on the economic outlook, COVID-19, and monetary policy.

The Bank of England will publish its Money and Credit report, which includes broad money, credit, and lending to individuals and businesses that may draw interest. A sharp fall in lending would test the GBP/USD at current levels.

GBP/USD Price Action

At the time of writing, the Pound was up 0.04% to $1.19714. A mixed start to the day saw the GBP/USD fall to an early low of $1.19610 before rising to a high of $1.19738.

Technical Indicators

GBPUSD 040123 Daily Chart

The Pound needs to move through the $1.1984 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1.2068 and the Tuesday high of $1.20851. A return to $1.2050 would signal a bullish afternoon session. However, the Pound would need a risk-on session to deliver a breakout session.

In the event of an extended rally, the GBP to USD would likely test resistance at $1.21 but fall short of the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1.2169. The Third Major Resistance Level sits at $1.2355.

Failure to move through the pivot would leave the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1.1882 in play. However, barring another Fed-fueled sell-off, the GBP/USD should avoid sub-$1.1850 and the Second Major Support Level (S2) at $1.1798.

The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $1.1613.

GBPUSD 040123 1 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a bearish signal. The GBP/USD sits below the 100-day EMA, currently at $1.20242. The 50-day EMA closed in on the 200-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA narrowing to the 200-day EMA, delivering bearish signals.

A move through the 200-day EMA ($1.20242) would support a run at the 50-day EMA ($1.20536) and R1 ($1.2068). A breakout from the 50-day EMA would send a bullish signal. However, failure to move through the 200-day EMA ($1.20242) would leave the Major Support Levels in view.

The US Session

GBPUSD 040123 4-Hourly Chart

It is a busy day ahead on the economic calendar, with the ISM Manufacturing PMI for December and JOLTs job openings for November in focus. While we expect market sensitivity to both reports, the JOLTs job openings could have more influence ahead of the Friday jobs report.

However, the FOMC meeting minutes should have more impact late in the session. The markets expect hawkish minutes that delivered the dollar breakout on Tuesday.

Investors should also look out for any FOMC member commentary. Following the holidays, the markets are looking for a response to the latest round of economic indicators.

