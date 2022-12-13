GBP to USD Forecasts: Soft US Inflation to Bring $1.24 into View

FXEmpire.com -

It was a busy morning for the GBP/USD. Average earnings and unemployment figures for October and claimant count numbers for November drew interest.

Better-than-expected GDP numbers failed to deliver support on Monday, despite the UK economy growing by 0.5% in October versus a 0.6% contraction in September. The numbers were not hawkish enough to shift sentiment toward the Thursday BoE monetary policy decision. The UK economy contracted by 0.3% on a three-monthly average basis versus a contraction of 0.2% in September.

However, today’s economic indicators could give Monetary Policy Committee Members food for thought.

In October, average earnings plus bonuses were up 6.1% year-over-year versus 6.0% in September. Wage growth ex-bonuses increased by 6.1% versus 5.7% in September.

According to the Office for National Statistics,

The UK employment increased by 0.2 percentage points to 75.6% from August to October 2022.

However, the unemployment rate increased by 0.1 percentage points to 3.7% from August to October.

Employment increased by 27k, partially reversing a 52k slide in September.

Looking towards November, claimant counts surged by 30.5k following a 3.3k increase in October, suggesting a continued uptrend in the unemployment rate through Q4.

Following today’s stats, the market focus will shift to the UK CPI Report on Wednesday. However, the BoE Financial Stability Report will draw interest later today, with no MPC member speeches for the markets to consider. BoE member comments on the report and the economic outlook would move the dial ahead of today’s US CPI Report.

GBP/USD Price Action

At the time of writing, the Pound was up 0.22% to $1.22910. A mixed start to the day saw the GBP/USD fall to a low of $1.22518 before rising to a high of $1.23012.

Technical Indicators

GBPUSD 131222 Daily Chart

The Pound needs to avoid the $1.2256 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1.2307. Following the employment numbers, the US CPI Report will need to fall short of forecasts to support a breakout session.

In the case of an extended rally, the GBP/USD would likely test the Second Major Resistance Level at $1.2349 and resistance at $1.24. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $1.2442.

A fall through the pivot would bring the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1.2214 into play. However, barring a data-fueled sell-off, the GBP/USD should avoid sub-$1.2150. The Second Major Support Level (S2) at $1.2163 should limit the downside.

The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $1.2070.

GBPUSD 131222 1 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a bullish signal. The GBP/USD sits above the 50-day EMA, currently at $1.22027. The 50-day EMA moved away from the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA pulling away from the 200-day EMA, delivering bullish signals.

A hold above S1 ($1.2214) and the 50-day EMA ($1.22027) would support a move through R1 ($1.2307) to target R2 ($1.2349) and $1.24. However, a GBP/USD fall through S1 ($1.2214) and the 50-day EMA ($1.22027) would bring S2 (1.2163) into view. The 200-day EMA sits at $1.19077.

The US Session

GBPUSD 131222 4-Hourly Chart

It is a big day ahead, with the November US CPI report in the spotlight. The market bets are for the Fed to hike interest rates by 50 basis points. A hotter-than-expected inflation number could deliver uncertainty ahead of tomorrow’s decision.

While Fed Chair Powell talked about the Fed taking its foot off the gas, Powell did not provide a timeline. The US Jobs Report, Service Sector PMI numbers, and inflation figures continue to support a hawkish stance, leaving the CPI Report to decide on Wednesday’s policy move and forward guidance.

No FOMC members will speak today. The Fed entered the blackout period on Sunday, December 3.

