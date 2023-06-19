GBP to USD Forecasts: Run at $1.30 Tempered by Fed Chair Powell Angst

FXEmpire.com -

It is a quiet start to a busy week for the GBP to USD. There are no UK economic indicators to move the dial today. The lack of UK economic indicators will leave the GBP to USD in the hands of market risk appetite and sentiment toward the BoE monetary policy decision on Thursday.

The latest UK economic indicators support a more hawkish Bank of England interest rate hike. However, sentiment could shift this Wednesday, with inflation numbers out before the Thursday policy decision. While the markets have priced in a June interest rate hike, uncertainty beyond June lingers. Aggressive moves could send the UK economy into a recession.

With no economic indicators to consider today, investors should track Bank of England commentary for clues on monetary policy and the economic outlook. However, no Monetary Policy Committee members on the calendar to speak, leaving chatter with the media to move the dial.

GBP to USD Price Action

This morning, the GBP/USD was down 0.03% to $1.28141. A mixed start to the day saw the GBP to USD rise to an early high of $1.28370 before falling to a low of $1.28073.

Technical Indicators

GBPUSD 190623 Daily Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs sent bullish signals. The GBP/USD sat above the 50-day EMA, currently at $1.26359. The 50-day EMA pulled further away from the 200-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA widening from the 200-day EMA, delivering bullish signals.

A hold above the Major Support Levels and the 50-day EMA ($1.26359) would support a breakout from R1 ($1.2855) to target R2 ($1.2892). However, a fall through S1 ($1.2774) would bring the S2 ($1.2731) into view. A fall through the 50-day EMA ($1.26359) would signal a near-term bullish trend reversal.

GBPUSD 190623 4-Hourly Chart

Resistance & Support Levels

R1 – $ 1.2855 S1 – $ 1.2774 R2 – $ 1.2892 S2 – $ 1.2731 R3 – $ 1.2972 S3 – $ 1.2651

The Pound has to avoid the $1.2811 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1.2855. A move through the Friday high of $1.28484 would signal an extended breakout session. However, the Pound would need risk-on sentiment central bank chatter to support another bullish session.

In the event of an extended rally, the GBP/USD would likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1.2892. The Third Major Resistance Level sits at $1.2972.

A fall through the pivot would bring the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1.2774 into play. However, barring a risk-off-fueled sell-off, the GBP/USD should avoid sub-$1.2750 and the Second Major Support Level (S2) at $1.2731. The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $1.2651.

The US Session

GBPUSD 190623 Hourly Chart

Looking ahead to the US session, it is a quiet day on the US economic calendar. The US markets are closed for Juneteenth Day. A lack of US economic indicators will leave Fed chatter to influence.

After better-than-expected Michigan Consumer Sentiment and Michigan Consumer Expectation numbers and hawkish Fed chatter from Friday, monetary policy divergence between the BoE and the Fed narrowed marginally but remained in favor of the BoE.

FOMC member Christopher Waller and Thomas Barkin supported more rate hikes on Friday, referencing current inflation levels.

According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the probability of a 25-basis point July rate hike stood at 74.4%, up from 52.8% one week earlier. Significantly, the chances of a September 25-basis point interest rate hike rose from 50.0% to 67.1% over the week, while bets on a 50-basis point interest rate hike fell from 15.7% to 11.2%.

The hawkish chatter and bets of rate hikes beyond July came ahead of Fed Chair Powell testimony on Tuesday. Market angst toward the Fed Chair Powell testimony weighed on the GBP to USD this morning.

