GBP to USD Forecasts: Risks of a Slide to $1.1850 Linger

It is a relatively busy session for the GBP/USD. Finalized services and Composite PMI numbers for February will be in focus. After the better-than-expected manufacturing PMI numbers, an upward revision to the services PMI could put the BoE on a more hawkish footing.

Beyond the headline figure, we expect wage growth, output prices, and new orders to influence.

On Wednesday, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey was on the fence vis-à-vis interest rate hikes.

The BoE Governor reportedly said,

“At this stage, I would caution against suggesting either that we are done with increasing Bank Rate, or that we will inevitably need to do more. Some further increase in Bank Rate may turn out to be appropriate, but nothing is decided.”

A shift in forward guidance supportive of another interest rate hike would deliver Pound support.

However, the Bank of England will be in focus during the European session. However, no Monetary Policy Committee Members are on the calendar to speak, leaving chatter with the media to influence.

GBP/USD Price Action

At the time of writing, the GBP/USD was up 0.23% to $1.19708. A mixed start to the day saw the GBP/USD fall to an early low of $1.19389 before rising to a high of $1.19768.

Technical Indicators

The Pound needs to avoid a fall through the $1.1968 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1.2012 and the Thursday high of $1.20367. A return to $1.20 would signal an extended breakout session. However, the Pound would need FOMC member chatter and weak US stats to support a breakout session.

In the event of an extended rally, the GBP/USD would likely test resistance at $1.2050 but fall short of the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1.2080. The Third Major Resistance Level sits at $1.2193.

A fall through the pivot would bring the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1.1900 into play. However, barring a Fed-fueled sell-off, the GBP/USD should avoid sub-$1.1850. The second Major Support Level (S2) at $1.1856 should limit the downside. The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $1.1744.

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a bearish signal. The GBP/USD sits below the 50-day EMA, currently at $1.20204. The 50-day EMA fell back from the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA pulling back from the 200-day EMA. The signals were bearish.

A move through R1 (1.2012) and the 50-day EMA ($1.20204) would give the bulls a run at the 100-day EMA ($1.20568). However, failure to move through the 50-day EMA ($1.20204) would support a fall through S1 ($1.1900) to bring S2 ($1.1856) into view. A move through the 50-day EMA would send a bullish signal.

The US Session

Looking ahead to the US session, it is a busy day on the US economic calendar. The all-important ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI for February will draw plenty of investor interest.

We expect market sensitivity to the headline PMI and sub-components, with the ISM Non-Manufacturing Prices Index the one to watch.

Other stats include finalized S&P Global Services and Composite PMI numbers that should play second fiddle to the ISM survey-based numbers.

With the services sector in the spotlight, investors need to monitor FOMC member chatter. FOMC members Logan, Bostic, and Bowman will deliver speeches today. Investors will want to gauge how high and for how long the Fed will push interest rates to curb inflation and return it to target.

On Thursday, FOMC member Bostic favored a 25-basis point rate hike in March.

