GBP to USD Forecasts: Risk of Sub-$1.1950 Remains on BoE Policy

FXEmpire.com -

It is a quiet day ahead for the GBP/USD. There are no material stats from the UK for investors to consider today.

During the Asian session, the lack of stats to consider left the GBP/USD in the hands of market risk sentiment and further reaction to the shift in monetary policy divergence in favor of the Fed.

Through the European session, UK politics and Brexit news will likely influence. However, updates are unlikely to have a lasting impact on the GBP/USD. An agreement on the Ireland Protocol is unlikely to distract the Bank of England from its cautious stance on monetary policy.

With no UK stats to draw interest, the markets need to consider Monetary Policy Committee member speeches. However, no MPC members are due to speak today, according to the BoE calendar, leaving commentary with the media to move the dial.

GBP/USD Price Action

At the time of writing, the GBP/USD was down 0.11% to $1.20254. A mixed start to the day saw the GBP/USD fall to an early low of $1.20142 before rising to a high of $1.20364.

Technical Indicators

GBPUSD 200223 Daily Chart

The Pound needs to avoid a fall through the $1.2001 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1.2087. A move through the Friday high of $1.20492 would signal an extended breakout session. However, the Pound would need hawkish MPC member chatter to support a breakout session.

In the event of an extended rally, the GBP to USD would likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1.2135. The Third Major Resistance Level sits at $1.2270.

A fall through the pivot would bring the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1.1953 into play. However, barring a risk-off-fueled sell-off, the GBP/USD should avoid sub-$1.1850. The second Major Support Level (S2) at $1.1867 should limit the downside.

The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $1.1732.

GBPUSD 200223 1 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a bearish signal. The GBP/USD sits below the 50-day EMA, currently at $1.20730. The 50-day EMA fell back from the 200-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA pulling back the 200-day EMA, delivering bullish signals.

A move through the 50-day EMA ($1.20730) and R1 ($1.2087) would give the bulls a run at the 100-day ($1.21255) and R2 ($1.2135). However, failure to move through the 50-day EMA ($1.20730) would support a slide through S1 ($1.1953) to bring sub-$1.19 into play.

The US Session

GBPUSD 200223 4-Hourly Chart

It is a quiet day on the US economic calendar., with the US recognizing Washington’s birthday. There are no material stats from the US to draw interest. The lack of stats will leave the GBP/USD in the hands of FOMC member chatter and market risk sentiment.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.