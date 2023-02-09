GBP to USD Forecasts: Return to $1.22 in the Hands of Q4 GDP Numbers

FXEmpire.com -

It is a busy day ahead for the GBP/USD. Following Wednesday’s Treasury Select Committee Hearing, the UK economy will be back in the spotlight today.

Prelim Q4 GDP, industrial and manufacturing production, and trade data will be in focus.

In November, the Bank of England warned the UK was facing its lengthiest recession on record. Today’s numbers will give the markets an early litmus test. Weak numbers will weigh on the GBP/USD. However, the GBP/USD may see limited downside following comments during the Treasury Select Committee hearing on the February monetary policy report.

Chief Economist Huw Pill pointed out that the Bank must push ahead in tackling upside inflation risks despite an extended period of weakness in the UK economy. Monetary Policy Committee Member Jonathan Haskel took a more hawkish line, favoring more forceful action.

With Q4 economic indicators in the spotlight, the markets should also consider Monetary Policy Committee Member chatter. Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill will speak today. Today’s numbers may dictate Huw Pill’s stance on monetary policy.

On Monday, Huw Pill spoke about the Bank’s willingness to do more to bring inflation to target. Pill reportedly said,

“I do have a high degree of confidence (about getting inflation to target) because we know what we’re going to do. We’ve done a lot to achieve it, we’re prepared to do more as necessary to ensure that we achieve it sustainably.”

GBP/USD Price Action

At the time of writing, the GBP/USD was down 0.03% to $1.21172. A mixed start to the day saw the GBP/USD rise to an early high of $1.21232 before easing back.

Technical Indicators

GBPUSD 100223 Daily Chart

The Pound needs to move through the $1.2124 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1.2191 and the Thursday high of $1.21938. A return to $1.2150 would signal an extended breakout session. However, the Pound would need hawkish MPC member chatter and upbeat stats to support a breakout session.

In the event of an extended rally, the GBP to USD would likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1.2261. The Third Major Resistance Level sits at $1.2398.

Failure to move through the pivot would leave the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1.2054 in play. However, barring a data-off-fueled sell-off, the GBP/USD should avoid sub-$1.1950. The second Major Support Level (S2) at $1.1987 should limit the downside.

The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $1.1849.

GBPUSD 100223 1 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a bearish signal. The GBP/USD sits below the 50-day EMA, currently at $1.21595. After Tuesday’s bearish cross, the 50-day EMA pulled back from the 200-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA narrowing on the 200-day EMA, delivering bearish signals.

A move through the 50-day EMA ($1.21595) would support a breakout from the 200-day EMA $1.21838) and R1 ($1.2191) to target the 100-day EMA ($1.22011) and R2 ($1.2261). However, failure to move through the 50-day EMA ($1.21595) would support a fall through S1 ($1.2054) to bring sub-$1.20 support levels into view.

The US Session

GBPUSD 100223 4-Hourly Chart

It is a quiet day on the US economic calendar. Prelim Michigan Consumer Sentiment figures for February will draw interest. While the headline number will influence, investors should consider the sub-components, including the Inflation Expectations Index.

FOMC member chatter will also provide the GBP/USD with direction, with Christopher Waller speaking late in the session.

