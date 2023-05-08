GBP to USD Forecasts: Bulls to Target $1.27 on Fed Pause Bets

FXEmpire.com -

It is a quiet day ahead for the GBP/USD. There are no UK economic indicators for investors to consider, with the UK markets closed on Monday.

The lack of stats and lighter trading volumes will leave the GBP/USD in the hands of market risk sentiment. However, Friday’s US Jobs Report has muddied the monetary policy waters, which may continue to cap the upside for the GBP/USD ahead of the US CPI Report on Wednesday and the Bank of England monetary policy decision on Thursday.

A softer-than-expected US CPI Report would tip the monetary policy divergence scales toward the BoE.

Investors should monitor Bank of England chatter, with no economic indicators to consider. However, no Monetary Policy Committee members are on the calendar to speak today, leaving commentary will the media to influence.

GBP to USD Price Action

This morning, the GBP/USD was up 0.12% to $1.26461. A mixed start to the day saw the GBP/USD fall to an early low of $1.26246 before rising to a high of $1.26465.

Technical Indicators

GBPUSD 080523 Daily Chart

Resistance & Support Levels

R1 – $ 1.2669 S1 – $ 1.2574 R2 – $ 1.2708 S2 – $ 1.2518 R3 – $ 1.2803 S3 – $ 1.2423

The Pound needs to avoid the $1.2613 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1.2669. A move through the Friday high of $1.26525 would signal an extended breakout session. However, the Pound would need the risk-on sentiment to support a breakout session.

In the event of an extended rally, the GBP/USD would likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R3) at $1.2708. The Third Major Resistance Level sits at $1.2803.

A fall through the pivot would bring the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1.2574 into play. However, barring a Fed-fueled sell-off, the GBP/USD should avoid sub-$1.2550 and the Second Major Support Level (S2) at $1.2518. The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $1.2423.

GBPUSD 080523 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send bullish signals. The GBP/USD sits above the 50-day EMA, currently at $1.25351. The 50-day EMA pulled further away from the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA widening from the 200-day EMA, delivering bullish signals.

A hold above the 50-day EMA ($1.25351) would support a breakout from R2 ($1.2669) to give the bulls a run at $1.2708. However, a fall through S1 ($1.2574) would bring the 50-day EMA ($1.25351) and S2 ($1.2518) into view. A fall through the 50-day EMA would send a bearish signal.

The US Session

GBPUSD 080523 4-Hourly Chart

Looking ahead to the US session, it is a quiet day on the US economic calendar. There are no US economic indicators for investors to consider.

A lack of stats will leave Fed chatter and market risk sentiment to influence.

Fed Chair Powell delivered monetary policy uncertainty last week. Forward guidance will move the dial this week, with the US CPI Report to tip the monetary policy divergence scales ahead of the BoE decision on Thursday.

Beyond theeconomic calendar the banking sector, the US debt ceiling, and corporate earnings also need consideration.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.