GBP to USD Forecasts: Bulls to Target $1.26 on Soft US Retail Sales

It is a quiet day ahead for the GBP/USD. There are no UK economic indicators to influence investor sentiment today.

The lack of stats will leave investors to consider the latest US inflation and labor market numbers and central bank commentary.

Disappointing UK GDP numbers from Thursday failed to overshadow the softer wholesale inflation numbers from the US. With the markets expecting a final Fed interest rate hike in May, monetary policy divergence has narrowed, favoring the Pound.

However, the Bank of England’s forward guidance on monetary policy will remain a hindrance. Despite the UK annual inflation rate at 10.4%, the BoE appears reluctant to commit to further moves.

Last Tuesday. MPC member Silvana Tenreyro talked about cutting rates earlier and faster. Tenreyro was also in focus on Wednesday, discussing the impact of a persistent rise in bank funding costs on the UK economy.

Today, Tenreyro will speak, with dovish chatter likely to test buyer appetite for the GBP/USD.

Bank of England Governor Chief Economist Huw Pill spoke on Thursday, responding to the UK GDP Report. Pill reportedly said,

“That is of course somewhat disappointing from an overall point of view, but I think it is important to recognize that that profile is much better than what we had in the MPC’s forecasts in the second half of last year.”

Aligned with the Fed, there is a 64% chance of a 25-basis point interest rate hike to 4.5% in May. This morning, the probability of a Fed 25-basis point interest rate hike was 69.2%, according to the FedWatchTool.

GBP/USD Price Action

This morning, the GBP/USD was up 0.14% to $1.25404. A mixed start to the day saw the GBP/USD fall to an early low of $1.25072 before rising to a high of $1.25465.

Technical Indicators

GBPUSD 140423 Daily Chart

The Pound needs to avoid the $1.2512 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1.2547. A move through the morning high of $1.25465 would signal an extended breakout session. However, the Pound would need hawkish BoE chatter and softer US retail sales numbers to support a breakout session.

In the event of an extended rally, the GBP/USD would likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1.2572 and resistance at $1.26. The Third Major Resistance Level sits at $1.2632.

A fall through the pivot would bring the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1.2487 into play. However, barring a Fed-fueled sell-off, the GBP/USD should avoid sub-$1.2450. The Second Major Support Level (S2) at $1.2452 should limit the downside. Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $1.2392.

GBPUSD 140423 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a bullish signal. The GBP/USD sits above the 50-day EMA, currently at $1.24405. The 50-day EMA pulled further away from the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA widening from the 200-day EMA, delivering bullish signals.

A hold above the Major Support Levels and the 50-day EMA ($1.24405) would support a breakout from R1 ($1.2547) to target R2 ($1.2572) and $1.26. However, a fall through S1 ($1.2487) would bring S2 ($1.2452) and the 50-day EMA ($1.24405) into view. A fall through the 50-day EMA would send a bearish signal.

The US Session

GBPUSD 140423 4-Hourly Chart

Looking ahead to the US session, it is another busy day on the US economic calendar.

US retail sales, industrial production, and Michigan Consumer Sentiment figures will move the dial. With investors mindful of the mild recession warning, a slump in consumer sentiment and weaker-than-expected retail sales figures could further pressure the US dollar.

Investors should also monitor Fed chatter on monetary policy and the US economy. FOMC member Waller will speak today.

