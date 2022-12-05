GBP to USD Forecasts: Bulls to target $1.24 on China Easing Measures

FXEmpire.com -

It is a quiet day for the GBP/USD. Construction PMI numbers for November will be in focus. However, barring a sharp decline, the PMI should have a muted impact on the Pound.

Earlier in the day, UK economic indicators delivered much-needed GBP/USD support. The BRC Retail Sales Monitor was up 4.1% year-over-year in November versus 1.2% in October.

BRC Chief Executive Helen Dickinson OBE said,

“Sales picked up as Black Friday discounting marked the beginning of the festive shopping season. However, sales growth remained far below current inflation, suggesting volumes continued to be down on last year.”

Dickinson went on to add,

“As the weather began to turn, customers were quick to purchase winter warmers, such as coats, hot water bottles, and hooded blankets. Black Friday discounts also boosted sales of home furnishings as many households traded big nights out for budget nights in.”

Dickinson concluded that the ongoing cost-of-living crisis could mean many families scaling back their festive plans.

The latest figures, coupled with hopes of a Chinese economic revival in response to the easing of COVID-19 restriction measures, continue to deliver price support. However, the economic divergence between the UK and the US should place the dollar on a firmer footing.

With economic indicators on the lighter side, BoE chatter could move the dial. There are no Bank of England Monetary Policy Member speeches for the markets to consider. The lack of commentary will leave member chatter with the media to influence ahead of the US session.

GBP/USD Price Action

At the time of writing, the Pound was up 0.18% to $1.22091. A mixed start to the day saw the GBP/USD fall to an early low of $1.21749 before rising to a high of $1.22237.

Technical Indicators

GBPUSD 061222 Daily Chart

The Pound needs to move through the $1.2231 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1.2300 and the Monday high of $1.23442. Risk-on sentiment and hawkish BoE chatter would support a bullish session.

In the case of an extended rally, the GBP/USD would likely test the Second Major Resistance Level at $1.2413. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $1.2596.

Failure to move through the pivot would leave the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1.2118 in play. However, barring a risk-off-fueled sell-off, the GBP/USD should avoid sub-$1.21 and the Second Major Support Level (S2) at $1.2049.

The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $1.1866.

GBPUSD 061222 1 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a bullish signal. The GBP/USD sits above the 50-day EMA, currently at $1.21125. The 50-day EMA moved away from the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA widening from the 200-day EMA, delivering bullish signals.

A hold above S1 ($1.2118) and the 50-day EMA ($1.21125) would support a move through R1 ($1.2300) to target R2 ($1.2413). However, a GBP/USD fall through S1 (1.2118), and the 50-day EMA ($1.21125) would bring sub-$1.21 and S2 ($1.2049) into view. The 200-day EMA sits at $1.17967.

The US Session

GBPUSD 061222 4-Hourly Chart

It is a quiet day ahead, with US trade data and the Redbook in focus. However, barring dire trade data, we don’t expect either to materially impact the dollar or market risk sentiment.

The quiet session will allow investors to consider the latest round of economic indicators and other stats due ahead of the Fed’s next policy decision. Monday’s ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI should remove immediate fears of a US economic recession. But, the numbers, coupled with Friday’s Jobs Report, question the Fed pivot theory.

According to the FedWatch Tool, the probability of a 75-basis point December rate hike rose from 21.8% to 23.0%. However, no FOMC members are influencing the reading. The Fed entered the blackout period on Sunday.

