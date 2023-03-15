GBP to USD Forecasts: Bulls to Target $1.2250 on UK Budget and OBR Projections

FXEmpire.com -

It is a big day ahead for the GBP/USD. There are no economic indicators for investors to consider today.

The lack of stats will leave the GBP/USD in the hands of the UK Chancellor of the Exchequer. The Spring Budget will draw plenty of interest as the UK government looks to further restore voter and market confidence following the mini-budget blowup.

While the Spring Budget will influence, the OBR projections will also have a material impact on the GBP/USD pair. Sentiment toward the UK economy has improved. Today’s forecasts need to send similar signals to support a bullish session.

With the UK government in the spotlight, Bank of England commentary will also draw interest. However, there are no Monetary Policy Committee Member speeches for investors to monitor, leaving investors to track chatter with the media.

GBP/USD Price Action

This morning, the GBP/USD was down 0.01% to $1.21538. A mixed start to the day saw the GBP/USD fall to an early low of $1.21460 before rising to a high of $1.21815.

Economic indicators from China delivered brief support.

Technical Indicators

GBPUSD 150323 Daily Chart

The Pound needs to move through the $1.2164 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1.2194 and the Tuesday high of $1.22036. A return to $1.22 would signal an extended breakout session. However, the Pound would need the Spring budget and economic forecasts to support a breakout session.

In the event of an extended rally, the GBP/USD would likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1.2233 and resistance at $1.2250. The Third Major Resistance Level sits at $1.2301.

Failure to move through the pivot would leave the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1.2125 in play. However, barring a risk-off-fueled sell-off, the GBP/USD should avoid sub-$1.2050. The second Major Support Level (S2) at $1.2096 should limit the downside. The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $1.2027.

GBPUSD 150323 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a bullish signal. The GBP/USD sits above the 200-day EMA, currently at $1.20651. The 50-day EMA closed in on the 200-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA narrowing to the 200-day EMA, delivering bullish signals.

A hold above the Major Support Levels and the 200-day EMA ($1.20651) would support a breakout from R1 ($1.2194) to bring R2 ($1.2233) and $1.2250 into view. However, a fall through S1 ($1.2125) would give the bears a run at S2 ($1.2096) and the 200-day EMA ($1.20651).

A fall through the 50-day EMA ($1.20454) would signal a near-term bullish trend reversal.

The US Session

GBPUSD 150323 4-Hourly Chart

Looking ahead to the US session, it is a busy day on the US economic calendar. US retail sales and wholesale inflation figures for February will draw interest. A pickup in wholesale inflation and another jump in retail sales could force the Fed to take more aggressive measures to cool the economy.

There are also no FOMC member speeches to consider. The Fed entered the blackout period on Saturday, leaving investors to consider how the Fed would respond to the numbers.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

