GBP to USD Forecasts: Bulls to Target $1.22 on Renewed Optimism

FXEmpire.com -

It is a quiet day ahead for the GBP/USD. There are no UK economic indicators for investors to consider through the European session. The lack of stats will leave the GBP/USD in the hands of market risk sentiment early in the day.

However, the prelim PMI numbers for February will likely resonate ahead of MPC member commentary. The jump in the services PMI from 48.7 to 53.3 and the slowdown in the pace of contraction across the manufacturing sector could incentivize the BoE to take a more hawkish policy stance.

Notables from the prelim survey included an increase in new work for the first time in seven months and a marked increase in average prices charged. With the BoE focused on wage growth, manufacturers highlighted higher wages as a source of cost inflation. Despite higher starting salaries, staff shortages across the services sector were another bugbear.

Following the better-than-expected PMIs and return to private sector growth, the markets should also consider Monetary Policy Committee member speeches. However, no MPC members are due to speak today, according to the BoE calendar, leaving commentary with the media to move the dial.

GBP/USD Price Action

At the time of writing, the GBP/USD was up 0.01% to $1.21131. A mixed start to the day saw the GBP/USD fall to an early low of $1.21019 before rising to a high of $1.21354.

Technical Indicators

GBPUSD 220223 Daily Chart

The Pound needs to avoid the $1.2082 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1.2178. A move through the Tuesday high of $1.21477 would signal an extended breakout session. However, the Pound would need hawkish MPC member chatter and dovish FOMC meeting minutes to support a breakout session.

In the event of an extended rally, the GBP to USD would likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1.2244. The Third Major Resistance Level sits at $1.2406.

A fall through the pivot would bring the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1.2016 into play. However, barring a risk-off-fueled sell-off, the GBP/USD should avoid sub-$1.20 and the second Major Support Level (S2) at $1.1920. The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $1.1758.

GBPUSD 220223 1 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a more bullish signal. The GBP/USD sits below the 100-day EMA, currently at $1.21146. The 50-day EMA narrowed to the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA closing in on the 200-day EMA. The signals were bullish.

A move through the 100-day ($1.21146) and 200-day ($1.21376) EMAs would support a breakout from R1 ($1.2178) to target R2 ($1.2244). However, a fall through the 50-day EMA ($1.20745) would bring S1 ($1.2016) into play.

The US Session

GBPUSD 220223 4-Hourly Chart

It is a quiet day on the US economic calendar. There are no US economic indicators for investors to consider today. The lack of stats will leave the Fed in the spotlight. Late in the US session, the FOMC meeting minutes will draw plenty of interest.

Following the latest round of US economic indicators and hawkish Fed chatter, the markets will dissect the minutes to gauge how far the Fed is willing to go. FOMC member chatter will also influence the dollar, with FOMC member Williams speaking late in the session.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.