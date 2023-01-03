GBP to USD Forecasts: Bulls to Target $1.21 on Upward PMI Revision

FXEmpire.com -

It is a quiet day ahead for the GBP/USD. The finalized Manufacturing PMI for December will draw interest early in the session. While any revision to the headline figure will influence, the sub-components will likely have more impact. Inflation, employment, and new orders will need consideration.

Ahead of today’s PMI, the Caixin Manufacturing PMI for December set the tone. The Manufacturing PMI slipped from 49.4 to 49.0 versus a forecasted fall to 48.8. Better-than-expected manufacturing sector conditions ahead of the reopening were good enough.

Investors expect a pickup in activity following the government’s decision to end its zero-COVID policy.

Following the holidays, no MPC members are due to speak today to give the markets a peak at the Bank’s views on the economic outlook, COVID-19, and monetary policy.

GBP/USD Price Action

At the time of writing, the Pound was up 0.25% to $1.20745. A bullish start to the day saw the GBP/USD rise from an early low of $1.20343 to a high of $1.20851.

The GBP/USD briefly broke through the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1.2078.

Technical Indicators

GBPUSD 030123 Daily Chart

The Pound needs to avoid a fall through the $1.2058 pivot to retarget the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1.2078 and the morning high of $1.20851. A return to $1.2080 would signal a bullish afternoon session. However, the Pound would need a risk-on session to deliver a breakout session.

In the event of an extended rally, the GBP to USD would likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1.2106. The Third Major Resistance Level sits at $1.2155.

A fall through the pivot would bring the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1.2030 into play. However, barring a risk-off-fueled sell-off, the GBP/USD should avoid sub-$1.20. The Second Major Support Level (S2) at $1.2009 should limit the downside.

The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $1.1960.

GBPUSD 030123 1 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a bearish signal. The GBP/USD sits below the 50-day EMA, currently at $1.20735. Following last week’s bearish cross, the 50-day EMA slipped back from the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA narrowing to the 200-day EMA, delivering bearish signals.

A move through the 50-day EMA ($1.20735) and R1 ($1.2078) would give the bulls a run at the 100-day EMA ($1.20931) and R2 ($1.2106). A breakout from the 50-day EMA would send a bullish signal. However, a GBP/USD fall through S1 ($1.2030) and the 200-day EMA ($1.20273) would bring S2 ($1.2009) into view.

The US Session

GBPUSD 030123 4-Hourly Chart

It is a quiet day ahead on the economic calendar, with the finalized Manufacturing PMI for December in focus. We expect market sensitivity to any revision to prelim numbers.

Investors should also look out for any FOMC member commentary. Following the holidays, the markets are looking for a response to the latest round of economic indicators.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

