GBP to USD Forecasts: Bulls to Target $1.21 on BoE Governor Bailey

FXEmpire.com -

It is a relatively busy session for the GBP/USD. House price figures and finalized manufacturing PMI numbers for February will be in focus this afternoon. While house price numbers will draw interest, we expect revisions to the PMI survey to have more influence.

According to the prelim survey, the manufacturing PMI rose from 47.0 to 49.2. An upward revision to above 50.0 would deliver GBP/USD support. However, investors should consider the sub-components, including input price (incl. wage growth), output price inflation, and new orders.

While the stats will draw interest, Monetary Policy Committee member speeches will need consideration. Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey will deliver a speech at the Cost-of-Living Crisis Conference. Expect comments relating to inflation, the economy, and monetary policy to move the dial.

Ahead of the European session, China manufacturing PMI numbers supported riskier assets and the GBP/USD. The Caixin Manufacturing PMI jumped from 49.2 to 51.6. Economists forecast a PMI of 50.2. Significantly, the manufacturing sector expanded for the first time since July 2022.

GBP/USD Price Action

At the time of writing, the GBP/USD was up 0.17% to $1.20397. A mixed start to the day saw the GBP/USD fall to an early low of $1.20103 before rising to a high of $1.20440.

Technical Indicators

GBPUSD 010323 Daily Chart

The Pound needs to move through the $1.2060 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1.2103 and the Tuesday high of $1.21434. A return to $1.2100 would signal an extended breakout session. However, the Pound would need hawkish BoE chatter and PMI numbers to support a breakout session.

In the event of an extended rally, the GBP/USD would likely test resistance at $1.2150 but fall short of the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1.2186. The Third Major Resistance Level sits at $1.2313.

Failure to move through the pivot would leave the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1.1976 in play. However, barring a BoE-fueled sell-off, the GBP/USD should avoid sub-$1.1950 and the second Major Support Level (S2) at $1.1933. The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $1.1806.

GBPUSD 010323 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a bearish signal. The GBP/USD sits below the 50-day EMA, currently at $1.20442. The 50-day EMA eased back from the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA slipping back from the 200-day EMA. The signals were bearish.

A move through the 50-day EMA ($1.20442) would support a breakout from the 100-day EMA ($1.20765) to target R1 ($1.2103) and the 200-day EMA ($1.2109). However, failure to move through the 50-day EMA ($1.20442) would give the bears a run at S1 ($1.1976). A move through the 50-day EMA would send a bullish signal.

The US Session

GBPUSD 010323 4 Hourly Chart

It is a busier day on the US economic calendar. Manufacturing PMI numbers for February will be in focus. We expect the ISM Manufacturing PMI to have more influence.

Following the latest round of economic indicators, investors should also monitor FOMC member chatter. Bets of a more hawkish Fed interest rate trajectory have gripped the markets in recent weeks. Hawkish commentary would weigh on the GBP/USD.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.