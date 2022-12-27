GBP to USD Forecasts: Bulls Target $1.2150 on Dollar Weakness

FXEmpire.com -

It is a quiet day ahead for the GBP/USD. There are no UK economic indicators for the markets to consider today, with the UK markets closed.

However, with the European and US markets reopening today, we can expect some price action following Monday’s range-bound session.

Risk-on sentiment delivered early GBP/USD support. News of China ending its quarantine requirements for arriving travelers from January 8 supported a bullish start to the day. The markets also responded to the National Health Commission reportedly downgrading the seriousness of COVID-19.

UK consumer spending numbers added support for the Pound, with the Financial Times reporting an increase in footfalls compared with December 26, 2021. According to the FT Report, Springboard showed that footfall was up 50% on December 26, 2022, compared with December 26, 2021. However, numbers were down 25.3% compared with pre-pandemic levels.

With no other stats for the markets to consider, the footfall numbers were good enough to deliver a post-holiday rally.

However, market sentiment toward monetary policy divergence remains the key driver. Following Friday’s softer US inflation numbers, the markets expect the Fed to take a less aggressive interest rate trajectory. Hawkish Fed chatter could reverse today’s gains.

No MPC members are due to speak today, leaving the GBP/USD in the hands of market risk sentiment.

GBP/USD Price Action

At the time of writing, the Pound was up by 0.36% to $1.20971. A bullish start to the day saw the GBP to USD rise from an early low of $1.20525 to a high of $1.21026 before easing back.

The GBP to USD broke through the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1,2070 and the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1.2087.

Technical Indicators

GBPUSD 271222 Daily Chart

The Pound needs to avoid a fall through R2, R1, and the $1.2058 pivot to retarget the Third Major Resistance Level (R3) at $1.2116. A return to $1.21 would signal a bullish afternoon session. However, the Pound would need a risk-on session to support a breakout session.

A fall through R2, R1, and the pivot would bring the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1.2041 into play. However, barring a risk-off-fueled sell-off, the GBP/USD should avoid the Second Major Support Level (S2) at $1.2029.

The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $1.2000.

GBPUSD 271222 1 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a bearish signal. The GBP/USD sits below the 50-day EMA, currently at $1.21269. Following Monday’s bearish cross, the 50-day EMA fell back from the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA narrowing to the 200-day EMA, delivering bearish signals.

A move through R3 ($1.2116) would bring the 50-day ($1.21269) and 100-day ($1.21291) EMAs into play. A breakout from the 50-day EMA would be a bullish signal. However, a fall through S1 ($1.2041) would give the bulls a run at S2 ($1.2029) and the 200-day EMA ($1.20199).

The US Session

GBPUSD 271222 4-Hourly Chart

It is a relatively busy day ahead, with the US housing sector and trade data in focus. Barring a marked widening in the US trade deficit, the housing sector numbers will likely have more influence.

While mortgage rates are trending downwards, application demand has been weak, weighed by recession fears. Falling prices, weak demand, and elevated mortgage rates are negatives for the sector.

Following the holidays and last week’s US economic indicators, investors need to monitor any FOMC member commentary. The markets are looking for a response to the latest private sector PMIs and inflation figures.

