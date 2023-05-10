GBP to USD Forecasts: Bulls Need a Soft US CPI Report to Target $1.27

FXEmpire.com -

It is another quiet day ahead for the GBP/USD. There are no UK economic indicators to influence this morning.

The lack of stats will leave the GBP/USD in the hands of market risk sentiment ahead of the US session. With the US CPI Report likely to tip the monetary policy divergence scales before Thursday’s Bank of England monetary policy decision, we expect the GBP/USD to remain under pressure ahead of the US session.

However, hawkish Bank of England chatter could test the theory. UK economic indicators continue to reflect a resilient UK economy. On Tuesday, the BRC Retail Sales Monitor showed a pickup in retail sales despite inflation hovering at 10.1%.

Nonetheless, recessionary jitters are affecting the markets, pegging the GBP/USD back from a return to $1.27. With no material economic indicators to consider later today, investors should monitor Bank of England chatter. However, no Monetary Policy Committee members are on the calendar to speak today, leaving commentary will the media to influence.

GBP to USD Price Action

This morning, the GBP/USD was up 0.08% to $1.26292. A mixed start to the day saw the GBP/USD fall to an early low of $1.26085 before rising to a high of $1.26348.

Technical Indicators

GBPUSD 100523 Daily Chart

Resistance & Support Levels

R1 – $ 1.2647 S1 – $ 1.2585 R2 – $ 1.2674 S2 – $ 1.2551 R3 – $ 1.2736 S3 – $ 1.2489

The Pound needs to avoid the $1.2612 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1.2647. A move through the Wednesday high of $1.26396 would signal an extended breakout session. However, the Pound would need the US CPI Report to support a breakout session.

In the event of an extended rally, the GBP/USD would likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R3) at $1.2674 and resistance at $1.27. The Third Major Resistance Level sits at $1.2736.

A fall through the pivot would bring the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1.2585 into play. However, barring a US CPI Report-fueled sell-off, the GBP/USD should avoid sub-$1.2550. The Second Major Support Level (S2) at $1.2551 should limit the downside. The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $1.2489.

GBPUSD 100523 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send bullish signals. The GBP/USD sits above the 50-day EMA, currently at $1.25675. The 50-day EMA pulled further away from the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA widening from the 200-day EMA, delivering bullish signals.

A hold above S1 ($1.2585) and the 50-day EMA ($1.25675) would support a breakout from R1 ($1.2647) to give the bulls a run at R2 ($1.2674) and $1.27. However, a fall through S1 ($1.2585) would bring the 50-day EMA ($1.25675) and S2 ($1.2551) into view. A fall through the 50-day EMA would send a bearish signal.

The US Session

GBPUSD 100523 4-Hourly Chart

Looking ahead to the US session, it is a busy day on the US economic calendar. The all-important US CPI Report will be in the spotlight. Unsurprisingly, investors have been cautious in the lead-up to today’s report. Inflation remains sticky in other economies, and the Fed may face a similar issue.

Hotter-than-expected inflation numbers would fuel bets of a 25-basis point June interest rate hike and a hard landing. Significantly, the markets would delay expectations of an interest rate cut.

With inflation the hot topic, we expect FOMC member commentary to move the dial. On Tuesday, FOMC Vice Chair John Williams shared his views on the economic outlook and monetary policy, saying,

“First of all, we haven’t said we’re done raising rates. We’re going to make sure we’re going to achieve our goals, and we’re going to assess what’s happening in our economy and make the decision based on that data.”

Williams also said he did not have an interest rate cut in his baseline forecast and could hike rates if required.

Beyond theeconomic calendar the banking sector, the US debt ceiling, and corporate earnings also need consideration.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

