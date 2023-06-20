GBP to USD Forecasts: Bulls Need a Dovish Powell to Target $1.29

FXEmpire.com -

It is another quiet session for the GBP to USD, with no UK economic indicators to provide direction. The lack of UK economic indicators will leave the GBP to USD in the hands of market risk appetite and sentiment toward the BoE monetary policy decision on Thursday.

With hawkish bets testing sentiment toward the UK economic outlook, the markets need to consider the BoE juggling act and how far Monetary Policy Committee members are willing to go to curb spending, rein in wage growth, and tame inflation.

With no economic indicators to consider today, investors should track Bank of England commentary for clues on monetary policy and the economic outlook. However, no Monetary Policy Committee members on the calendar to speak, leaving chatter with the media to move the dial.

Early this morning, the PBoC set the tone, cutting Loan Prime Rates. In line with expectations, the PBoC cut the 5-year LPR from 4.3% to 4.2% and the 1-year LPR from 3.65% to 3.55%.

Investors hoped for larger-than-forecast cuts to Loan Prime Rates and a stimulus package from Beijing. The disappointment weighed on riskier assets and the GBP/USD.

GBP to USD Price Action

This morning, the GBP/USD was down 0.02% to $1.27872. A choppy start to the day saw the GBP to USD fall to an early low of $1.27765 before rising to a high of $1.28067.

Technical Indicators

GBPUSD 200623 Daily Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs sent bullish signals. The GBP/USD sat above the 50-day EMA, currently at $1.26701. The 50-day EMA pulled further away from the 200-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA widening from the 200-day EMA, delivering bullish signals.

A hold above the Major Support Levels and the 50-day EMA ($1.26701) would support a breakout from R1 ($1.2838) to target R2 ($1.2871). However, a fall through S1 ($1.2771) would bring S2 ($1.2737) into view. A fall through the 50-day EMA ($1.26701) would signal a near-term bullish trend reversal.

GBPUSD 200623 4-Hourly Chart

Resistance & Support Levels

R1 – $ 1.2838 S1 – $ 1.2771 R2 – $ 1.2871 S2 – $ 1.2737 R3 – $ 1.2938 S3 – $ 1.2670

The Pound has to move through the $1.2804 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1.2838. A move through the Monday high of $1.28370 would signal an extended breakout session. However, the Pound would need Fed Chair Powell to support a bullish session.

In the event of an extended rally, the GBP/USD would likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1.2871 and resistance at $1.29. The Third Major Resistance Level sits at $1.2938.

Failure to move through the pivot would leave the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1.2771 in play. However, barring a Fed-fueled sell-off, the GBP/USD should avoid sub-$1.27. The Second Major Support Level (S2) at $1.2737 should limit the downside. The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $1.2670.

The US Session

GBPUSD 200623 Hourly Chart

Looking ahead to the US session, it is a quiet day on the US economic calendar. US housing starts and building permits will draw interest. However, we expect the numbers to have a limited impact on the GBP to USD, with Fed Chair Powell’s testimony on Capitol Hill likely to be the key driver.

The markets are betting on interest rate hikes in July and September. Hawkish chatter would support a GBP/USD pullback.

According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the probability of a 25-basis point July rate hike stood at 74.4%, up from 59.9% one week earlier. The chances of the Fed lifting the Fed Funds Rate to 5.75% in September declined from 13.1% to 11.9% over one week.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

