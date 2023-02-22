GBP to USD Forecasts: Bulls Eye a Return to $1.2150 on BoE Chatter

FXEmpire.com -

It is another quiet day ahead for the GBP/USD. There are no UK economic indicators for investors to consider through the European session. The lack of stats will leave the GBP/USD in the hands of market risk sentiment early in the day.

While we expect further market reaction to the FOMC meeting minutes and FOMC member commentary, the Bank of England will be in the spotlight today.

Monetary Policy Committee member speeches will draw interest following the better-than-expected Services PMI for January and the return to private sector growth. MPC member Catherine Mann is due to speak today.

Central banker reaction to the latest stats and forward guidance on inflation, the economic outlook, and monetary policy will be focal points. Before the PMI numbers, the markets had priced in a more dovish BoE policy outlook.

GBP/USD Price Action

At the time of writing, the GBP/USD was up 0.16% to $1.20649. A mixed start to the day saw the GBP/USD fall to an early low of $1.20370 before rising to a high of $1.20677.

Technical Indicators

GBPUSD 230223 Daily Chart

The Pound needs to move through the $1.2072 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1.2109 and the Wednesday high of $1.21354. A return to $1.21 would signal an extended breakout session. However, the Pound would need hawkish MPC member chatter and US stats to support a breakout session.

In the event of an extended rally, the GBP to USD would likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1.2173. The Third Major Resistance Level sits at $1.2274.

Failure to move through the pivot would leave the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1.2008 in play. However, barring a risk-off-fueled sell-off, the GBP/USD should avoid sub-$1.1950. The second Major Support Level (S2) at $1.1971 should limit the downside. The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $1.1869.

GBPUSD 230223 1 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a bearish signal. The GBP/USD sits below the 50-day EMA, currently at $1.20733. The 50-day EMA slipped back from the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA pulling back from the 200-day EMA. The signals were bearish.

A move through the 50-day EMA ($1.20733) would support a breakout from R1 ($1.2109) and the 100-day EMA ($1.21095) to target the 200-day EMA ($1.21336) and R2 ($1.2173). However, failure to move through the 50-day EMA ($1.20733) would leave S1 ($1.2008) in play. A move through the 50-day EMA would send a bullish signal.

The US Session

GBPUSD 230223 4-Hourly Chart

It is a busier day on the US economic calendar. Initial jobless claims and Q4 GDP numbers will be in the spotlight. An unexpected fall in jobless claims and an upward revision to GDP numbers would fuel ongoing bets of a more hawkish Fed policy outlook.

Following the FOMC meeting minutes and today’s stats, investors should also monitor FOMC member chatter. FOMC Member Bostic will speak today.

