GBP to USD Forecasts: Bulls Eye a Return to $1.2050 to Target $1.21

It is a quiet day ahead for the GBP/USD. There are no UK economic indicators for the markets to consider today.

The lack of economic indicators will leave the GBP to USD in the hands of market risk sentiment through the European session. COVID-19 news updates from China and investor sentiment towards inflation and central bank monetary policy remain the key drivers.

The easing of COVID-19 restrictions in China is positive news.

For the GBP/USD, a more bullish economic outlook would support a shift in sentiment. However, inflation jitters could cap any upside. A demand-driven pickup in inflationary pressure could force the Bank of England into more hawkish policy moves to bring inflation to target, which may sink the UK economy.

Last month, the Bank of England warned that the UK is facing its lengthiest recession on record. BoE interest rate hikes contributed to the grim outlook.

While the easing of restrictions is positive, the latest surge in new cases in China raises the threat of new strains of the virus that could force governments to shut borders and, in a worst-case scenario, reintroduce lock-down measures.

No MPC members are due to speak today to give the markets a peak at the Bank’s views on the latest news.

GBP/USD Price Action

At the time of writing, the Pound was up by 0.16% to $1.20343. A mixed start to the day saw the GBP/USD fall to an early low of $1.20058 before rising to a high of $1.20510.

Technical Indicators

GBPUSD 291222 Daily Chart

The Pound needs to move through the $1.2048 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1.2094 and the Wednesday high of $1.21260. A return to $1.2050 would signal a bullish afternoon session. However, the Pound would need a risk-on session to support a breakout session.

In the event of an extended rally, the GBP to USD would likely test resistance at the Wednesday high but fall short of the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1.2172. The Third Major Resistance Level sits at $1.2296.

Failure to move through the pivot would leave the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1.1969 in play. However, barring a risk-off-fueled sell-off, the GBP/USD should avoid sub-$1.1950 and the Second Major Support Level (S2) at $1.1923.

The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $1.1799.

GBPUSD 291222 1 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a bearish signal. The GBP/USD sits below the 50-day EMA, currently at $1.20888. Following Monday’s bearish cross, the 50-day EMA pulled back from the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA narrowing to the 200-day EMA, delivering bearish signals.

A move through the 50-day EMA ($1.20888) and R1 ($1.2094) would give the bulls a run at the 100-day EMA ($1.21069). A breakout from the 50-day EMA would be a bullish signal. However, a GBP/USD fall through the 200-day EMA ($1.20223) would support a fall through S1 ($1.1969) to bring sub-$1.1950 into view.

The US Session

GBPUSD 291222 4-Hourly Chart

It is a quiet day ahead, with the US jobless claims figures in focus. With Fed and recession fears weighing on riskier assets, better-than-expected numbers would support more hawkish Fed bets.

The US unemployment rate sits at 3.7%, giving the Fed plenty of wriggle room to bring inflation to target.

Investors should also look out for any FOMC member commentary. Following the holidays, the markets are looking for a response to the latest private sector PMIs and inflation figures.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

