GBP to USD Forecasts: Bulls Eye $1.3250 on Bullish Momentum

Highlights

The GBP to USD had a bullish start to the Friday session, with monetary policy divergence firmly favoring the Pound.

It is a quiet day on the UKeconomic calendar with no UK economic indicators to move the dial.

However, the US consumer sentiment and import/export prices will influence.

It is a quiet day ahead for the GBP to USD. There are no UK economic indicators today to provide the GBP to USD with direction.

The lack of economic indicators will allow investors to consider the impact of the hotter-than-expected wage growth and better-than-expected GDP numbers on the BoE Monetary Policy Committee.

The markets are betting on the BoE to push rates beyond 6%. We expect the wage growth numbers to trump the GDP data and support the BoE push past 6%.

Investors should monitor Bank of England chatter. However, no Monetary Policy Committee members are on the calendar to speak today, leaving commentary with the media to influence.

The US Session

It is a relatively busy day on the USeconomic calendar US import and export price numbers for June will draw interest ahead of prelim Michigan Consumer Sentiment figures.

With inflation the hot topic of this week, we expect the import and export price index figures to garner more interest than usual. However, the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Report will have more impact. Economists forecast the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index to increase from 64.4 to 65.5 in July.

This week, the US CPI Report, Producer Price Index numbers, and jobless claims impacted sentiment toward the Fed monetary policy outlook.

According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the probability of a 25-basis point July Fed rate hike was 92.4% versus 94.2% on Wednesday. Significantly, the chances of the Fed lifting rates to 5.75% in September stood at 11.1%, down from 13.2% on Wednesday.

GBP to USD Price Action

Daily Chart

GBPUSD 140723 Weekly Chart

The Daily Chart showed the GBP to USD sat below the $1.3195 – $1.3255 resistance band. Looking at the EMAs, the GBP to USD remained above the 50-day ($1.26627) and 200-day ($1.23773) EMAs, signaling bullish momentum over the near and long term.

Notably, the 50-day EMA continued to pull away from the 200-day EMA and reflected a bullish trend.

Looking at the 14-Daily RSI, the 78.99 reading signaled overbought territory, aligned with the 50-day and 200-day EMAs. A GBP to USD move through the lower level of the $1.3195 – $1.3255 resistance band would support a run at $1.3250. The GBP to USD would need to avoid a fall to sub-$1.31 to target $1.3250.

4-Hourly Chart

GBPUSD 140723 Daily Chart

Looking at the 4-Hourly Chart, the GBP to USD holds above the $1.31 psychological resistance level. After the bullish Thursday session, the GBP to USD nears the $1.3195 – $1.3255 resistance band.

The GBP to USD remained above the 50-day ($1.28881) and 200-day ($1.27054) EMAs, sending bullish signals. Significantly, the 50-day EMA pulled further away from the 200-day EMA, signaling a run at the $1.3195 – $1.3255 resistance band to target $1.3250.

However, the GBP to USD must avoid sub-$1.31 to support a sustained run at $1.3250.

The 14-4H RSI reading of 80.16 signaled overbought territory, with buying pressure outweighing selling pressure. Significantly, the RSI aligns with the EMAs and signals a run at $1.3250.

GBPUSD 140723 4 Hourly Chart

