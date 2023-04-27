GBP to USD Forecasts: Bulls Eye $1.2550 on US GDP and Jobless Claims

FXEmpire.com -

It is a quiet day ahead for the GBP/USD. There are no UK economic indicators for investors to consider. The lack of stats will leave the GBP/USD in the hands of market risk sentiment ahead of the US session.

While there are no stats to consider, the Bank of England and the Fed are currently on course to deliver 25-basis point interest rate hikes in May. However, US economic indicators are muddying the waters, while BoE Monetary Policy Committee members send mixed signals.

The next round of economic indicators could tip the scales either way, leaving the GBP/USD in a precarious position. A more hawkish Bank of England stance would reignite recessionary jitters.

However, no MPC members are on the calendar to speak today, leaving investors to monitor chatter with the media. The balance of power remains with the hawks, supported by the latest wage growth and inflation figures.

In March, MPC members Silvana Tenreyro and Swati Dhingra voted to maintain the Bank Rate at 4%.

On Wednesday, Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill had this to say,

“What we’re facing now is that reluctance to accept that yes we’re all worse off, we all have to take our share.”

Pill added,

“To try and pass that cost onto one of our compatriots and say, we’ll be alright but they will have to take our share – that pass the parcel game… is one that is generating inflation.”

GBP to USD Price Action

This morning, the GBP/USD was up 0.04% to $1.24730. A mixed start to the day saw the GBP to USD fall to an early low of $1.24568 before rising to a high of $1.24777.

Technical Indicators

GBPUSD 270423 Daily Chart

Resistance & Support Levels

R1 – $ 1.2521 S1 – $ 1.2409 R2 – $ 1.2574 S2 – $ 1.2349 R3 – $ 1.2687 S3 – $ 1.2237

The Pound needs to avoid the $1.2462 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1.2521. A move through the Wednesday high of $1.25152 would signal an extended breakout session. However, the Pound would need risk-on sentiment and hawkish BoE chatter to support a pre-US session breakout.

In the event of an extended rally, the GBP/USD would likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1.2574. The Third Major Resistance Level sits at $1.2687.

A fall through the pivot would bring the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1.2409 into play. However, barring a risk-off-fueled sell-off, the GBP/USD should avoid sub-$1.2350 and the Second Major Support Level (S2) at $1.2349. The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $1.2237.

GBPUSD 270423 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send bullish signals. The GBP/USD sits above the 50-day EMA, currently at $1.24441. The 50-day EMA pulled away from the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA widening from the 200-day EMA, delivering bullish signals.

A hold above the 50-day EMA ($1.24441) would support a breakout from R1 ($1.2521) to give the bulls a run at R2 ($1.2574). However, a fall through the 50-day EMA ($1.24441) would bring the 100-day EMA ($1.24189) and S1 ($1.2409) into view. A fall through the 50-day EMA would send a bearish signal.

The US Session

GBPUSD 270423 4-Hourly Chart

Looking ahead to the US session, it is a busier day on the US economic calendar. Q1 GDP and the weekly jobless claims figures will be in focus.

While bets of a 25-basis point May interest rate hike have eased, the markets expect a May hike. Softer-than-expected GDP numbers and a spike in jobless claims could test the theory, which would swing monetary policy divergence in favor of the Pound.

However, there is no Fed commentary to influence market sentiment. The Fed entered the blackout period on Saturday.

Away from theeconomic calendar US corporate earnings will also influence market risk sentiment. Big names on the US earnings calendar include Amazon.com (AMZN), Mastercard (MA), Intel (INTC), and Caterpillar (CAT).

