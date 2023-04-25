GBP to USD Forecasts: Bulls Eye $1.2550 on Soft Consumer Confidence

FXEmpire.com -

It is a relatively quiet day ahead for the GBP/USD. CBI Industrial Trend Orders for April will be in focus this afternoon. With little else for investors to consider before the US session, we expect GBP/USD sensitivity to the numbers.

Ahead of the stats, market risk sentiment and investor sentiment toward monetary policy will influence.

The latest UK inflation figures pointed to more aggressive Bank of England policy moves to bring inflation to target. However, more aggressive policy moves would leave the UK economy exposed to the risk of a recession.

Last Friday, Bank of England Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden addressed the inflation issue, saying,

“When I look at where inflation is and where it needs to go, I’m more focused on making sure that (we) stay the course in terms of the monetary policy decisions needed to get inflation back to target.”

Ramsden added,

“(High inflation) is a bigger risk than over-tightening.”

Investors should monitor the Bank of England commentary, with inflation as the focal point. Monetary Policy Committee member Ben Broadbent is on the calendar to speak today. A similar view on inflation and the need for further rate hikes would deliver GBP/USD support.

GBP to USD Price Action

This morning, the GBP/USD was up 0.01% to $1.24860. A mixed start to the day saw the GBP/USD rise to an early high of $1.25072 before easing back.

Technical Indicators

GBPUSD 250423 Daily Chart

Resistance & Support Levels

R1 – $ 1.2511 S1 – $ 1.2435 R2 – $ 1.2536 S2 – $ 1.2385 R3 – $ 1.2612 S3 – $ 1.2310

The Pound needs to avoid the $1.2461 pivot to retarget the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1.2511. A move through the morning high of $1.25072 would signal an extended breakout session. However, the Pound would need risk-on sentiment and hawkish BoE chatter to support a pre-US session breakout.

In the event of an extended rally, the GBP/USD would likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1.2536 and resistance at $1.2550. The Third Major Resistance Level sits at $1.2612.

A fall through the pivot would bring the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1.2435 into play. However, barring a risk-off-fueled sell-off, the GBP/USD should avoid sub-$1.24 and the Second Major Support Level (S2) at $1.2385. The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $1.2310.

GBPUSD 250423 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send bullish signals. The GBP/USD sits above the 50-day EMA, currently at $1.24405. The 50-day EMA pulled away from the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA widening from the 200-day EMA, delivering bullish signals.

A hold above the 50-day EMA ($1.24405) would support a breakout from R1 ($1.2511) to give the bulls a run at R2 ($1.2536) and $1.2550. However, a fall through the 50-day EMA ($1.24405) and S1 ($1.2435) would bring the 100-day EMA ($1.24109) and S2 ($1.2385) into view. A fall through the 50-day EMA would send a bearish signal.

The US Session

GBPUSD 250423 4-Hourly Chart

Looking ahead to the US session, it is a busier day on the US economic calendar. US consumer confidence figures for April will draw interest.

However, economists forecast the CB Consumer Confidence Index to slip from 104.2 to 104. A fall below 100 would move the dial. There is no Fed talk for investors to consider. The Fed entered the blackout period on Saturday.

House price numbers are also due but should have a limited impact on the GBP/USD.

Away from theeconomic calendar US corporate earnings will also influence market risk sentiment. Big names on the US earnings calendar include Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL), Visa Inc. (V), McDonald’s Corp. (MCD), General Motors Co. (GM), and PepsiCo Inc. (PEP).

