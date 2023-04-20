GBP to USD Forecasts: Bulls Eye $1.25 on Retail Sales and Services PMI

FXEmpire.com -

It is a busy day ahead for the GBP/USD. UK retail sales figures kickstart the UK session. Following the hotter-than-expected inflation figures and the persistent wage growth numbers, a jump in retail sales would likely force the BoE into a more aggressive monetary policy stance.

However, the forecasts are bearish, with economists forecasting retail sales to decline by 0.5% in March.

While the retail sales figures will likely be the key driver, flash private sector PMI numbers for April will also move the dial. While the headline services PMI figure will have the most influence, we expect investor interest in the sub-components of the private sector PMIs. Input and output prices and new orders will likely be focal points.

Economists forecast the all-important services PMI to hold steady at 52.9.

With the UKeconomic calendaron the busy side, investors should monitor the Bank of England commentary. However, no MPC members are on the calendar to speak today, leaving investors to monitor chatter with the media.

GBP to USD Price Action

This morning, the GBP/USD was down 0.03% to $1.24398. A mixed start to the day saw the GBP/USD fall to an early low of $1.24294 before rising to a high of $1.24465.

Technical Indicators

GBPUSD 210423 Daily Chart

Resistance & Support Levels

R1 – $ 1.2472 S3 – $ 1.2409 R2 – $ 1.2502 S2 – $ 1.2375 R3 – $ 1.2565 S1 – $ 1.2312

The Pound needs to avoid the $1.2438 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1.2472. A move through the Thursday high of $1.24677 would signal an extended breakout session. However, the Pound would need better-than-expected economic indicators and hawkish BoE chatter to support a pre-US breakout session.

In the event of an extended rally, the GBP/USD would likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1.2502 and resistance at $1.2550. The Third Major Resistance Level sits at $1.2565.

A fall through the pivot would bring the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1.2409 into play. However, barring a data-fueled sell-off, the GBP/USD should avoid sub-$1.2350. The Second Major Support Level (S2) at $1.2375 should limit the downside. The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $1.2312.

GBPUSD 210423 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send bullish signals. The GBP/USD sits above the 50-day EMA, currently at $1.24322. The 50-day EMA pulled away from the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA widening from the 200-day EMA, delivering bullish signals.

A hold above the 50-day EMA ($1.24322) would support a breakout from R1 ($1.2472) to give the bulls a run at R2 ($1.2502) and $1.2550. However, a fall through the 50-day EMA ($1.24322) would bring S1 ($1.2409) and the 100-day EMA ($1.23997) into view. A fall through the 50-day EMA would send a bearish signal.

The US Session

GBPUSD 210423 4-Hourly Chart

Looking ahead to the US session, it is a busier day on the US economic calendar. Flash private sector PMI numbers for April will be in focus.

After disappointing Philly Fed Manufacturing Index numbers from Thursday, weak PMIs would also sound the recession bells. While the headline figures will draw interest, investors should consider the sub-components, including new orders, employment, and prices.

However, FOMC member commentary will also influence.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.