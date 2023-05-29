GBP to USD Forecasts: Bulls Eye $1.24 on US Stats and Debt Ceiling News

FXEmpire.com -

It is a quiet Tuesday session for the GBP/USD. There are no UK economic indicators for investors to consider following the Spring Bank Holiday on Monday.

The lack of UK economic indicators will leave the GBP/USD in the hands of market risk sentiment. Investor sentiment toward the economic outlook and US debt ceiling-related news will be the key drivers ahead of the US session.

UK wage growth and inflation numbers put the Bank of England in a tricky position, with more aggressive policy moves likely to deliver a UK recession.

While there are no UK economic indicators to influence, investors should monitor Bank of England chatter. However, no Bank of England members are on the calendar to speak today, leaving commentary with the media to move the dial.

GBP to USD Price Action

This morning, the GBP/USD was up 0.12% to $1.23676. A mixed start to the day saw the GBP/USD fall to an early low of $1.23413 before rising to a high of $1.23789.

Technical Indicators

GBPUSD 300523 Daily Chart

Resistance & Support Levels

R1 – $ 1.2372 S1 – $ 1.2334 R2 – $ 1.2391 S2 – $ 1.2315 R3 – $ 1.2429 S3 – $ 1.2277

The Pound needs to avoid the $1.2353 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1.2372 and the Monday high of $1.23721. A move through the morning high of $1.23789 would signal an extended breakout session. However, the Pound would need US debt ceiling-related news to support a breakout session.

In the event of an extended rally, the GBP/USD would likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1.2391 and resistance at $1.24. The Third Major Resistance Level sits at $1.2429.

A fall through the pivot would bring the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1.2334 into play. However, barring a risk-off-fueled sell-off, the GBP/USD should avoid sub-$1.23. The Second Major Support Level (S2) at $1.2315 should limit the downside. The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $1.2277.

GBPUSD 300523 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send bearish signals. The GBP/USD sits below the 50-day EMA, currently at $1.23953. The 50-day EMA pulled back from the 200-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA crossing through the 200-day EMA, delivering bearish signals.

A move through R1 ($1.2372) would give the bulls a run at R2 ($1.2391) and the 50-day EMA ($1.23953). However, failure to move through the 50-day EMA ($1.23953) would leave S1 ($1.2334) in view. A move through the 50-day EMA would send a bullish signal.

The US Session

GBPUSD 300523 4-Hourly Chart

Looking ahead to the US session, it is a relatively quiet day on the US economic calendar. US housing sector data and consumer confidence numbers for May will be in focus. We expect the CB Consumer Confidence Index to have more impact.

Elevated inflation, the Fed policy moves, and the US debt ceiling crisis will likely test consumer confidence. However, tight labor market conditions could limit the damage. Economists forecast the CB Consumer Confidence Index to fall from 101.3 to 99.0.

While the numbers will influence, investors should monitor Fed chatter and US debt ceiling-related news.

