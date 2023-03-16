GBP to USD Forecasts: Bulls Eye $1.22 on Fed Policy Sentiment Shift

FXEmpire.com -

It is a quiet day ahead for the GBP/USD. There are no economic indicators for investors to consider today. The lack of stats will leave the GBP/USD in the hands of market risk sentiment and the US economic calendar.

We also expect a further response to the Spring Budget and the OBR economic projections.

With no economic indicators to consider, investors should track Bank of England member commentary. However, there are no Monetary Policy Committee Member speeches for investors to monitor, leaving chatter with the media to influence.

Following the wholesale inflation and retail sales figures from the US, investors eased bets of a 50-basis point Fed rate hike, delivering GBP/USD support.

GBP/USD Price Action

This morning, the GBP/USD was up 0.19% to $1.20783. A mixed start to the day saw the GBP/USD rise to an early high of $1.20818 before falling to a low of $1.20445.

Technical Indicators

GBPUSD 160323 Daily Chart

The Pound needs to move through the $1.2083 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1.2155. A return to $1.21 would signal an extended breakout session. However, the Pound would need a shift in market risk sentiment to support a breakout session.

In the event of an extended rally, the GBP/USD would likely test resistance at $1.22 but fall short of the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1.2254. The Third Major Resistance Level sits at $1.2425.

Failure to move through the pivot would leave the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1.1984 in play. However, barring another risk-off-fueled sell-off, the GBP/USD should avoid sub-$1.1900. The second Major Support Level (S2) at $1.1911 should limit the downside. The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $1.1740.

GBPUSD 160323 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a bullish signal. The GBP/USD sits above the 50-day EMA, currently at $1.20484. The 50-day EMA closed in on the 200-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA narrowing to the 200-day EMA, delivering bullish signals.

A hold above the 200-day EMA ($1.20647) would give the bulls a run at R1 ($1.2155) and $1.22. However, a fall through the EMAs would bring S1 ($1.1984) into play. A fall through the 50-day EMA ($1.20484) would signal a near-term bullish trend reversal.

The US Session

GBPUSD 160323 4-Hourly Chart

Looking ahead to the US session, it is a busy day on the US economic calendar. US jobless claims, Philly Fed Manufacturing PMI, and housing sector data will be in focus.

We expect the jobless claims and Philly Fed Manufacturing PMI to garner the most interest.

However, there are also no FOMC member speeches to consider. The Fed entered the blackout period on Saturday, leaving investors to consider how the Fed would respond to the numbers.

