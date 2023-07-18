GBP to USD Forecasts: Bull Target Remains $1.3250 as UK CPI Looms

FXEmpire.com -

The GBP to USD had a bullish start to the Tuesday session.

It is a quiet day on the UKeconomic calendar with no UK economic indicators to move the dial until the UK CPI Report on Wednesday.

However, US retail sales figures will move the dial later today.

It is a quiet day ahead for the GBP to USD. There are no UK economic indicators today to provide the GBP to USD with direction.

The lack of economic indicators will allow investors to consider the impact of monetary policy divergence and the respective economic outlooks on the GBP to USD pairing.

While the markets are betting on the Bank of England to push interest rates beyond 6%, US economic indicators suggest the US could enjoy a soft landing. In contrast, the markets expect aggressive BoE policy moves to send the UK economy into a prolonged recession.

With no economic indicators to consider today, investors should monitor Bank of England chatter. However, no Monetary Policy Committee members are on the calendar to speak today, leaving commentary with the media to influence.

The US Session

It is a busy day on the USeconomic calendar US retail sales, industrial production, and business inventories will be in focus. While industrial production and inventory numbers will draw interest, retail sales will be the focal point.

Economists forecast US retail sales to increase by 0.5% in June versus a 0.3% rise in May. While the numbers are unlikely to influence sentiment toward Fed monetary policy, upbeat numbers would further support the theory of a soft landing.

GBP to USD Price Action

Daily Chart

GBPUSD 180723 Weekly Chart

The Daily Chart showed the GBP to USD sat below the $1.3195 – $1.3255 resistance band. Looking at the EMAs, the GBP to USD remained above the 50-day ($1.26930) and 200-day ($1.23907) EMAs, signaling bullish momentum over the near and long term.

Notably, the 50-day EMA continued to pull away from the 200-day EMA and reflected a bullish trend.

Looking at the 14-Daily RSI, the 72.73 reading signaled overbought territory. However, the 50-day and 200-day EMAs signal bullish momentum. A GBP to USD move through the lower level of the $1.3195 – $1.3255 resistance band would support a run at $1.3250. The GBP to USD would need to avoid a fall to sub-$1.3050 to target $1.3250.

The lower level of the resistance band capped the upside this morning.

4-Hourly Chart

GBPUSD 180723 Daily Chart

Looking at the 4-Hourly Chart, the GBP to USD sits below the $1.31 psychological resistance level. After the bearish Monday session, the GBP to USD also continues to sit below the $1.3195 – $1.3255 resistance band.

However, the GBP to USD remains above the 50-day ($1.29645) and 200-day ($1.27488) EMAs, sending bullish signals. Significantly, the 50-day EMA pulled further away from the 200-day EMA, signaling a run at the $1.3195 – $1.3255 resistance band.

However, the GBP to USD must avoid sub-$1.3050 to support a sustained run at $1.32 to target $1.3250.

The 14-4H RSI reading of 63.85 sent bullish signals, with buying pressure outweighing selling pressure. Significantly, the RSI aligns with the EMAs and signals a run at $1.3250.

GBPUSD 180723 4 Hourly Chart

