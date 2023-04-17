GBP to USD Forecasts: Bears to Target Sub-$1.2350 on Policy Divergence

FXEmpire.com -

It is a quiet day ahead for the GBP/USD. There are no UK economic indicators to influence investor sentiment today. The lack of stats will leave the latest US inflation, labor market numbers, and Fed commentary to resonate.

Despite elevated inflation in the UK, Bank of England commentary has been on the dovish side, leaving the GBP/USD short of $1.26. Bank of England Governor Chief Economist Huw Pill spoke on Thursday, responding to the UK GDP Report. Pill reportedly said,

“That is of course somewhat disappointing from an overall point of view, but I think it is important to recognize that that profile is much better than what we had in the MPC’s forecasts in the second half of last year.”

In response to Huw Pill’s comments, there was a 64% chance of a 25-basis point interest rate hike to 4.5% in May. However, the probability of a Fed 25-basis point interest rate hike was 80.5% this morning, according to the FedWatchTool. Significantly, there are rising bets of another 25-basis point Fed rate hike in June.

With no stats to consider, investors should monitor Bank of England commentary this week. Sir Jon Cunliffe will deliver a keynote speech at the Innovate Finance Global Summit.

GBP/USD Price Action

This morning, the GBP/USD was down 0.08% to $1.24029. A mixed start to the day saw the GBP/USD rise to an early high of $1.24169 before falling to a low of $1.23832.

Technical Indicators

GBPUSD 170423 Daily Chart

The Pound needs to move through the $1.2453 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1.2506. A return to $1.2475 would signal an extended breakout session. However, the Pound would need hawkish BoE chatter to support a breakout session.

In the event of an extended rally, the GBP/USD would likely test resistance at the Friday high of $1.25465 but fall short of the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1.26. The Third Major Resistance Level sits at $1.2748.

Failure to move through the pivot would leave the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1.2359 in play. However, barring a Fed-fueled sell-off, the GBP/USD should avoid sub-$1.23. The Second Major Support Level (S2) at $1.2305 should limit the downside. Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $1.2157.

GBPUSD 170423 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send mixed signals. The GBP/USD sits above the 100-day EMA, currently at $1.23837. The 50-day EMA narrowed to the 100-day EMA, while the 100-day EMA widened from the 200-day EMA, delivering mixed signals.

A move through the 50-day EMA ($1.24385) would support a breakout from R1 ($1.2506) to target the Friday high of $1.25465 and R2 ($1.2600). However, a fall through the 100-day EMA ($1.23837) would bring S1 ($1.2359) into view. A move through the 50-day EMA would send a bullish signal.

The US Session

GBPUSD 170423 4-Hourly Chart

Looking ahead to the US session, it is a quiet day on the US economic calendar.

New York Empire State Manufacturing Index figures for April will be in focus. Better-than-expected numbers would ease immediate recession fears and support the dollar.

However, investors should monitor Fed chatter on monetary policy and the US economy. We expect increased sensitivity to FOMC member commentary as the markets respond to guidance beyond May.

