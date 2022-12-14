GBP to USD Forecasts: Bears to Target Sub-$1.2350 on BoE Move

FXEmpire.com -

It is a big day ahead for the GBP/USD. Through the early part of the day, UK car registration numbers for November will draw interest. In October, car registration tumbled by 40.4%, with another sizeable fall likely to spook the markets.

However, while the numbers will draw interest, the Bank of England’s monetary policy decision will be the main event.

Following softer November inflation numbers, an increase in the UK unemployment rate, and a jump in claimant counts, the stats suggest the need for the Bank of England to deliver a dovish 50 basis point rate hike.

Economists forecast a vote of 9 in favor of a 50-basis point hike. An in-line-with-expectations interest rate hike would shift the focus to the MPC meeting minutes and monetary policy committee member commentary.

With the Bank of England delivering its final policy decision of the year on Thursday, there are no BoE speeches for the markets to consider.

GBP/USD Price Action

At the time of writing, the Pound was down 0.07% to $1.24163. A mixed start to the day saw the GBP/USD rise to an early high of $1.24277 before falling to a low of $1.24074.

Technical Indicators

GBPUSD 151222 Daily Chart

The Pound needs to avoid the $1.2405 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1.2467. A move through the Wednesday high of $1.24465 would signal a bullish session. However, the Bank of England would need to deliver a hawkish 50-basis point hike to support a breakout session.

In the case of an extended rally, the GBP/USD would likely test the Second Major Resistance Level at $1.2509. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $1.2614.

A fall through the pivot would bring the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1.2363 into play. However, barring a BoE-fueled sell-off, the GBP/USD should avoid sub-$1.2350 and the Second Major Support Level (S2) at $1.2300.

The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $1.2195.

GBPUSD 151222 1 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a bullish signal. The GBP/USD sits above the 50-day EMA, currently at $1.22636. The 50-day EMA moved away from the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA pulling away from the 200-day EMA, delivering bullish signals.

A hold above S1 ($1.2363) would support a move through R1 ($1.2467) to target R2 ($1.2509). However, a GBP/USD fall through S1 ($1.2363) would bring S2 ($1.2300) and the 50-day EMA ($1.22636) into view. The 200-day EMA sits at $1.19569.

The US Session

GBPUSD 151222 4-Hourly Chart

It is a busy day ahead for the dollar. The weekly jobless claims, Philly Fed Manufacturing PMI, and retail sales figures will likely have the most influence.

Following the Fed’s interest rate decision on Wednesday, an unexpected spike in jobless claims, a slump in retail sales, and a deeper contraction in manufacturing sector activity would test appetite for the dollar.

With the FOMC blackout period over, FOMC member chatter will also need monitoring.

