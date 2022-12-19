GBP to USD Forecasts: Bears to Target Sub-$1.2050 on Recession Fears

FXEmpire.com -

It is a quiet day ahead for the GBP/USD. There are no UK economic indicators for the markets to consider, leaving the Pound in the hands of market risk sentiment.

On Monday, UK economic data beat forecasts but failed to provide GBP/USD support, with Fed monetary policy uncertainty delivering a choppy session. In December, the CBI Industrial Trend Orders slipped from -5 to -6 versus a forecasted -9.

Recession fears also weighed on riskier assets through the afternoon session, sending the GBP/USD into the red. A lack of stats from the UK will continue to leave the GBP/USD in the hands of market risk sentiment.

Recession jitters and Fed monetary policy uncertainty will continue to drive the GBP/USD near-term. While FOMC members have delivered hawkish speeches in the wake of the December Fed rate hike, Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee members have remained silent.

There are no Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee member speeches to distract investors today. Investors will need to monitor MPC member chatter with the media.

In a quiet run-up to the holidays, investors will need to wait until Thursday for UK GDP numbers that could move the dial.

GBP/USD Price Action

At the time of writing, the Pound was up 0.01% to $1.21459.

Technical Indicators

GBPUSD 201222 Daily Chart

The Pound needs to move through the $1.2169 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1.2218 and the Monday high of $1.22419. A return to $1.22 would signal a bullish session. However, market risk sentiment will need to improve to support a breakout session.

In the case of an extended rally, the GBP/USD would likely test the Second Major Resistance Level at $1.2291. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $1.2413.

Failure to move through the pivot would leave the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1.2096 in play. However, barring a risk-off-fueled sell-off, the GBP/USD should avoid sub-$1.20. The Second Major Support Level (S2) at $1.2047 should limit the downside.

The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $1.1926.

GBPUSD 201222 1 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a bearish signal. The GBP/USD sits below the 100-day EMA, currently at $1.21634. The 50-day EMA closed in on the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA narrowing to the 200-day EMA, delivering bearish signals.

A move through the 100-day EMA ($1.21634) would support a run at R1 ($1.2218) and the 50-day EMA ($1.22277). A breakthrough and hold above the 50-day EMA would signal a bullish trend. However, failure to move through the 100-day EMA ($1.21634) would bring S1 ($1.2096) into view. The 200-day EMA sits at $1.19969.

The US Session

GBPUSD 201222 4-Hourly Chart

House sector data for November will be in focus in the US session.

Mortgage rates, house prices, and recession fears have adversely demand mortgage purchase application numbers in recent months. Another set of weak numbers could add further pressure on riskier assets.

A fall in building permits and housing starts would further fuel fears of a recession as the Fed hawks dampen hopes of a Fed pivot. Following hawkish FOMC member chatter in the wake of the Fed policy decision, FOMC member commentary will need monitoring.



