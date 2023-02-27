GBP to USD Forecasts: Bears to Target Sub-$1.20 on BoE Refocus

FXEmpire.com -

It is another quiet session for the GBP/USD. There are no UK economic indicators for investors to consider through the European session. The lack of stats will leave the GBP/USD in the hands of market risk sentiment early in the day.

Following news of the UK Government reaching an agreement on the Ireland Protocol on Monday, the focus will return to the economic outlook and BoE monetary policy.

While there are no stats for investors to digest, Monetary Policy Committee member speeches will draw interest. With monetary policy divergence in favor of the dollar, Monetary Policy Committee members need to deliver hawkish speeches to support the Pound. The better-than-expected services PMI could provide the BoE hawks with the necessary backdrop.

BoE Chief Economist Huw Pill and MPC members Sir Jon Cunliffe and Catherine Mann will speak today. With Huw Pill and Sir Jon Cunliffe discussing digital technologies and the crypto-asset industry, Catherine Mann will be the one to watch.

GBP/USD Price Action

At the time of writing, the GBP/USD was down 0.06% to $1.20550. A mixed start to the day saw the GBP/USD fall to an early low of $1.20427 before rising to a high of $1.20680.

Technical Indicators

GBPUSD 280223 Daily Chart

The Pound needs to avoid the $1.2017 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1.2112. A return to $1.2100 would signal an extended breakout session. However, the Pound would need hawkish MPC member chatter to support a breakout session.

In the event of an extended rally, the GBP/USD would likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1.2161. The Third Major Resistance Level sits at $1.2305.

A fall through the pivot would bring the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1.1968 into play. However, barring a BoE-fueled sell-off, the GBP/USD should avoid sub-$1.1950 and the second Major Support Level (S2) at $1.1873. The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $1.1729.

GBPUSD 280223 1 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a mixed signal. The GBP/USD sits below the 100-day EMA, currently at $1.20784. The 50-day EMA closed in on the 100-day EMA, while the 100-day EMA slipped back from the 200-day EMA. The signals were mixed.

A move through the 100-day EMA ($1.20784) would support a breakout from R1 ($1.2112) and the 200-day EMA ($1.21126) to bring R2 ($1.2161) into play. However, a fall through the 50-day EMA ($1.20397) would give the bears a run at ($1.1968). A fall through the 50-day EMA would send a bearish signal.

The US Session

GBPUSD 280223 4-Hourly Chart

It is a day on the US economic calendar. Goods trade data for January will draw interest early in the session. However, barring a marked widening in the goods trade deficit, the numbers should have a muted impact on the dollar.

The US CB Consumer Confidence numbers for February will influence. A larger-than-expected rise in confidence would support the more aggressive Fed monetary policy outlook. Economists forecast the Index to increase from 107.1 to 108.5.

Other stats include house price data. However, the latest jump in US mortgage rates will mute investor sentiment towards a likely slowdown in house price growth in December.

Following the latest Core PCE Price Index numbers, investors should also monitor FOMC member chatter.

