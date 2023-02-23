GBP to USD Forecasts: Bears to Target Sub-$1.19 on US Inflation

FXEmpire.com -

It is another quiet day ahead for the GBP/USD. There are no UK economic indicators for investors to consider through the European session. The lack of stats will leave the GBP/USD in the hands of market risk sentiment early in the day.

While there are no stats for investors to digest, Monetary Policy Committee member speeches will draw interest. The better-than-expected services PMI for February continued to provide the GBP/USD with a cushion on Thursday. Hawkish BoE chatter would narrow monetary policy divergence currently favoring the dollar.

MPC member Silvana Tenreyro is due to speak today. However, investors should also monitor commentary with the media.

GBP/USD Price Action

At the time of writing, the GBP/USD was up 0.07% to $1.20197. A mixed morning saw the GBP/USD fall to an early low of $1.20024 before rising to a high of $1.20332.

Technical Indicators

GBPUSD 240223 Daily Chart

The Pound needs to move through the $1.2026 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1.2060 and the Thursday high of $1.20749. A return to $1.2050 would signal an extended breakout session. However, the Pound would need hawkish MPC member chatter and US stats to support a breakout session.

In the event of an extended rally, the GBP to USD would likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1.2109. The Third Major Resistance Level sits at $1.2192.

Failure to move through the pivot would leave the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1.1977 in play. However, barring a risk-off-fueled sell-off, the GBP/USD should avoid sub-$1.1900. The second Major Support Level (S2) at $1.1943 should limit the downside. The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $1.1860.

GBPUSD 240223 1 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a bearish signal. The GBP/USD sits below the 50-day EMA, currently at $1.20613. The 50-day EMA fell back from the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA pulling back from the 200-day EMA. The signals were bearish.

A move through R1 ($1.2060) and the 50-day EMA ($1.20613) would give the bulls a run at the 100-day EMA ($1.20991) and R2 ($1.2109). However, failure to move through the 50-day EMA ($1.20613) would leave S1 ($1.1977) in play. A move through the 50-day EMA would send a bullish signal.

The US Session

GBPUSD 240223 4-Hourly Chart

It is a busy day on the US economic calendar. Personal income, spending, and inflation will be in focus. An unexpected rise in the Core PCE Price Index would fuel bets of a more hawkish Fed. Economists forecast the Core PCE Price Index to rise by 4.3% year-over-year in January. The Index was up 4.4% in December.

Later in the session, consumer sentiment and Fed chatter will also draw interest. FOMC member Loretta Mester will deliver a post-stats speech.

