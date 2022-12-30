GBP to USD Forecasts: Bears to Target $1.1950 on Economic Woes

FXEmpire.com -

It is a quiet day ahead for the GBP/USD. There are no UK economic indicators for the markets to consider, with the UK markets closing early for the New Year.

The lack of economic indicators will leave the GBP/USD in the hands of market risk sentiment. On Thursday, investor sentiment towards the UK economic outlook pegged the GBP/USD back from a return to $1.21. The lack of stats will likely cap the upside today, with trading volumes likely to be lighter.

However, another risk-on US session could deliver further dollar weakness and extend the GBP/USD winning streak to three sessions.

No MPC members are due to speak today to give the markets a peak at the Bank’s views on the economic outlook, COVID-19, and monetary policy.

GBP/USD Price Action

At the time of writing, the Pound was down by 0.05% to $1.20474. A mixed start to the day saw the GBP/USD rise to an early high of $1.20661 before falling to a low of $1.20378.

Technical Indicators

GBPUSD 301222 Daily Chart

The Pound needs to avoid a fall through the $1.2046 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1.2086. A move through the Thursday high of $1.20784 would signal a bullish afternoon session. However, the Pound would need a risk-on session to deliver a breakout.

In the event of an extended rally, the GBP to USD would likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1.2118. The Third Major Resistance Level sits at $1.2191.

A fall through the pivot would bring the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1.2013 into play. However, barring a risk-off-fueled sell-off, the GBP/USD should avoid sub-$1.1950. The Second Major Support Level (S2) at $1.1973 should limit the downside.

The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $1.1901.

GBPUSD 301222 1 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a bearish signal. The GBP/USD sits below the 50-day EMA, currently at $1.20802. Following Monday’s bearish cross, the 50-day EMA fell back from the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA narrowing to the 200-day EMA, delivering bearish signals.

A move through the 50-day EMA ($1.20802) and R1 ($1.2086) would give the bulls a run at the 100-day EMA ($1.21000) and R2 ($1.2118). A breakout from the 50-day EMA would send a bullish signal. However, a GBP/USD fall through the 200-day EMA ($1.20244) would support a fall through S1 ($1.2013) to bring S2 ($1.1973) and $1.1950 into view.

The US Session

GBPUSD 301222 4-Hourly Chart

It is a quiet day ahead on the economic calendar, with the Chicago PMI for December in focus. Following the market reaction to the modest increase in the US Jobless Claims figure, we may see more sensitivity to the PMI number than usual.

Investors should also look out for any FOMC member commentary. Following the holidays, the markets are looking for a response to the latest private sector PMIs and inflation figures.

