GBP to USD Forecasts: Bears to Eye Sub-$1.2150 on Weak Stats

It was a busy start to the day for the GBP/USD. UK retail sales figures for November drew interest in the wake of Thursday’s Bank of England monetary policy decision.

In November, UK retail sales fell by 0.4% versus a 0.9% increase in October. Economists forecast a 0.3% rise.

According to the Office for National Statistics,

Non-store retailing sales tumble by 2.8% in response to the continued reopening of the UK economy.

Automotive fuel sales declined by 1.7%, partially reversing a 3.2% increase in October.

Non-food store sales fell by 0.6%, while food store sales increased by 0.9%.

Year-over-year, retail sales were down 5.9%. Economists forecast sales to fall by 5.6%.

On Thursday, the Bank talked about weak consumption, despite resilient labor market conditions. With the BoE looking to curb inflation, wage growth and a pickup in spending could drive inflationary pressures higher and force the BoE into a more aggressive policy move in the New Year.

On Wednesday, the Fed downwardly revised growth projections for 2023 and 2024, while the Bank of England expects the UK economy to be in recession for a prolonged period.

Today’s numbers could raise question marks over the Bank’s more optimistic growth forecast for 2022 Q4. On Thursday, the Monetary Policy Committee meeting minutes pointed out that Bank staff expect the UK GDP to decline by 0.1% in 2022 Q4, 0.2 percentage points stronger than in November.

With the market focus returning to economic indicators, prelim private sector PMI numbers for December will also draw interest later this morning. Economists forecast the Services PMI to rise from 48.8 to 49.2. A less marked contraction in the services sector should provide GBP/USD support.

However, there are no BoE speeches for the markets to consider following Thursday’s monetary policy decision. Investors need to monitor MPC member chatter with the media.

GBP/USD Price Action

At the time of writing, the Pound was up 0.19% to $1.22008. A mixed start to the day saw the GBP/USD fall to an early low of $1.21753 before rising to a high of $1.22230.

Technical Indicators

GBPUSD 161222 Daily Chart

The Pound needs to move through the $1.2254 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1.2352 and the Thursday high of $1.24311. A GBP/USD return to $1.2350 would signal a bullish session. However, the Services PMI would need to beat forecasts to support a breakout.

In the case of an extended rally, the GBP/USD would likely test the Second Major Resistance Level at $1.2525. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $1.2797.

Failure to move through the pivot would leave the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1.2080 in play. However, barring a risk-off-fueled sell-off, the GBP/USD should avoid sub-$1.20 and the Second Major Support Level (S2) at $1.1983.

The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $1.1711.

GBPUSD 161222 1 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a bullish signal. The GBP/USD sits above the 100-day EMA, currently at $1.21627. The 50-day EMA narrowed to the 100-day EMA, while the 100-day EMA moved away from the 200-day EMA, delivering mixed signals.

A move through the 50-day EMA ($1.22577) would support a breakout from R1 ($1.2352) to bring R2 ($1.2525) into play. However, failure to move through the 50-day EMA ($1.22577) would leave the 100-day EMA ($1.21627) and S1 ($1.2080) in view. The 200-day EMA sits at $1.19791.

The US Session

GBPUSD 161222 4-Hourly Chart

It is a relatively quiet day ahead for the dollar. Prelim December private sector PMIs are due out later in the day. Following the bullish ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI number for November, a rise in the Services PMI would deliver dollar support.

However, barring a deeper contraction across the private sector, the PMIs will likely have a muted impact on Fed monetary policy.

With the FOMC blackout period over, FOMC member chatter will also need monitoring.

