GBP to USD Forecasts: Bears Target Sub-$1.26 on Economic Uncertainty

It is a quiet day ahead for the GBP/USD. House price figures for April will be in focus this morning. However, we don’t expect the numbers to influence the GBP/USD, with the market focus on inflation and central bank policy.

Earlier this morning, UK retail sales figures reflected the economic resilience amidst an elevated inflation environment. In April, the BRC Retail Sales Monitor increased by 5.2% versus a forecasted 4.7%. The BRC Retail Sales Monitor rose by 4.9% in March.

While the UK numbers were bullish, rising fear of a global recession gave trade data from China more influence.

China’s dollar trade surplus widened from $88.19 billion to $90.21 billion in April versus a forecasted $71.60 billion. Significantly, imports tumbled by 7.9% year-over-year versus a 1.4% fall in March. Exports rose by 8.5% versus 14.8% in March. Economists forecast imports to decline by 5.0% and exports to increase by 8.0%.

However, while better-than-expected export numbers were bullish, the larger-than-forecast imports decline raised demand concerns.

With no economic indicators to consider later today, investors should monitor Bank of England chatter, with no economic indicators to consider. However, no Monetary Policy Committee members are on the calendar to speak today, leaving commentary will the media to influence.

GBP to USD Price Action

This morning, the GBP/USD was down 0.01% to $1.26161. A mixed start to the day saw the GBP/USD rise to an early high of $1.26222 before falling to a low of $1.26041.

Technical Indicators

GBPUSD 090523 Daily Chart

Resistance & Support Levels

R1 – $ 1.2653 S1 – $ 1.2597 R2 – $ 1.2689 S2 – $ 1.2577 R3 – $ 1.2744 S3 – $ 1.2522

The Pound needs to move through the $1.2633 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1.2653 and the Monday high of $1.26686. A move through the morning high of $1.26222 would signal an extended breakout session. However, the Pound would need the risk-on sentiment to support a breakout session.

In the event of an extended rally, the GBP/USD would likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R3) at $1.2689. The Third Major Resistance Level sits at $1.2744.

Failure to move through the pivot would leave the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1.2597 in play. However, barring a risk-off-fueled sell-off, the GBP/USD should avoid sub-$1.2550. The Second Major Support Level (S2) at $1.2577 should limit the downside. The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $1.2522.

GBPUSD 090523 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send bullish signals. The GBP/USD sits above the 50-day EMA, currently at $1.25548. The 50-day EMA pulled further away from the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA widening from the 200-day EMA, delivering bullish signals.

A hold above the Major Support Levels and the 50-day EMA ($1.25548) would support a breakout from R1 ($1.2653) to give the bulls a run at R2 ($1.2689). However, a fall through S1 ($1.2597) would bring S2 ($1.2577) and the 50-day EMA ($1.25548) into view. A fall through the 50-day EMA would send a bearish signal.

The US Session

GBPUSD 090523 4-Hourly Chart

Looking ahead to the US session, it is a quiet day on the US economic calendar. There are no US economic indicators for investors to consider. A lack of stats will leave Fed chatter and market risk sentiment to influence ahead of the US CPI Report tomorrow.

Beyond theeconomic calendar the banking sector, the US debt ceiling, and corporate earnings also need consideration.

