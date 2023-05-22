GBP to USD Forecasts: Bears Target Sub-$1.24 Ahead of BoE Testimony

FXEmpire.com -

It is a relatively busy day for the GBP/USD. Prelim private sector PMI numbers for May will be in the spotlight. With pressure on the Bank of England to tame inflation, the PMI numbers will influence market sentiment toward the Bank of England’s next monetary policy move.

While the manufacturing PMI will draw interest, the services PMI will have more impact. However, investors should also consider the sub-components, including employment, pricing, and new orders. A pickup in pricing pressure and steady labor market conditions would support a more hawkish BoE policy outlook.

Economists forecast the manufacturing PMI to rise from 47.8 to 48.0 and the services PMI to fall from 55.9 to 55.5.

With the UK private sector in focus, investors should also monitor BoE commentary. BoE Governor Andrew Bailey, Chief Economist Huw Pill, and Monetary Policy Committee members Catherin Mann and Silvano Tenreyro will attend the Treasury Select hearing on the May Monetary Policy Report. MPC member Jonathan Haskel is also on the calendar to speak today.

GBP to USD Price Action

This morning, the GBP/USD was down 0.05% to $1.24307. A mixed start to the day saw the GBP/USD rise to an early high of $1.24465 before falling to a low of $1.24254.

Technical Indicators

GBPUSD 230523 Daily Chart

Resistance & Support Levels

R1 – $ 1.2468 S1 – $ 1.2409 R2 – $ 1.2499 S2 – $ 1.2382 R3 – $ 1.2558 S3 – $ 1.2323

The Pound needs to move through the $1.2441 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1.2468 and the Monday high of $1.24721. A return to $1.2450 would signal an extended breakout session. However, the Pound would need the PMIs, central bank chatter, and US debt ceiling-related news to support a breakout session.

In the event of an extended rally, the GBP/USD would likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1.2499. The Third Major Resistance Level sits at $1.2558.

Failure to move through the pivot would leave the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1.2409 in play. However, barring another risk-off-fueled sell-off, the GBP/USD should avoid sub-$1.2350. The Second Major Support Level (S2) at $1.2382 should limit the downside. The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $1.2323.

GBPUSD 230523 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send bearish signals. The GBP/USD sits below the 200-day EMA, currently at $1.24580. The 50-day EMA closed in on the 200-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA narrowing to the 200-day EMA, delivering bearish signals.

A move through the 200-day EMA ($1.24580) would support a breakout from R1 ($1.2468) to target the 50-day ($1.24766) and 100-day ($1.24911) EMAs and R2 ($1.2499). However, failure to move through the 200-day EMA ($1.24580) would leave S1 ($1.2409) in view. A move through the 50-day EMA would send a bullish signal.

The US Session

GBPUSD 230523 4-Hourly Chart

Looking ahead to the US session, it is a busy day on the US economic calendar. Prelim US private sector PMI numbers for May will provide direction. While the headline figures will influence, investors should consider the sub-components. We expect the employment, pricing, and new order components to have the most impact.

However, Fed commentary and debt ceiling-related news will influence. Overnight, US President Joe Biden and Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy failed to reach an agreement to raise the debt ceiling, weighing on the GBP/USD.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.