GBP to USD Forecasts: Bears Target $1.2350 on Recession Jitters

FXEmpire.com -

It is a relatively quiet day ahead for the GBP/USD. CBI Distributive Trades data will be in focus. However, we don’t expect the numbers to materially influence sentiment toward the Bank of England’s monetary policy goals over the near term.

Inflation remains a concern, with the BoE hawks focused on preventing inflation from becoming embedded in the UK economy.

With economic indicators on the light side, market risk sentiment will provide direction ahead of the US session.

However, investors should monitor the Bank of England commentary. A shift in forward guidance from the BoE doves to a more hawkish stance would move the dial. No MPC members are on the calendar to speak today, leaving investors to monitor chatter with the media.

In March, MPC members Silvana Tenreyro and Swati Dhingra voted to maintain the Bank Rate at 4%.

GBP to USD Price Action

This morning, the GBP/USD was up 0.08% to $1.24154. A mixed start to the day saw the GBP to USD fall to an early low of $1.24027 before rising to a high of $1.24187.

Technical Indicators

GBPUSD 260423 Daily Chart

Resistance & Support Levels

R1 – $ 1.2480 S1 – $ 1.2359 R2 – $ 1.2554 S2 – $ 1.2313 R3 – $ 1.2674 S3 – $ 1.2192

The Pound needs to move through the $1.2433 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1.2480. A return to $1.2450 would signal an extended breakout session. However, the Pound would need risk-on sentiment and hawkish BoE chatter to support a pre-US session breakout.

In the event of an extended rally, the GBP/USD would likely test resistance at the Tuesday high of $1.25072 but fall short of the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1.2554. The Third Major Resistance Level sits at $1.2674.

Failure to move through the pivot would leave the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1.2359 in play. However, barring a risk-off-fueled sell-off, the GBP/USD should avoid sub-$1.23. The Second Major Support Level (S2) at $1.2313 should limit the downside. The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $1.2192.

GBPUSD 260423 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send mixed signals. The GBP/USD sits above the 100-day EMA, currently at $1.24120. The 50-day EMA narrowed to the 100-day EMA, while the 100-day EMA widened from the 200-day EMA, delivering mixed signals.

A move through the 50-day EMA ($1.24361) would support a breakout from R1 ($1.2480) to give the bulls a run at the Tuesday high of $1.25072. However, a fall through the 100-day EMA ($1.24120) would bring S1 ($1.2359) and the 200-day EMA ($1.23438) into view. A move through the 50-day EMA would send a bullish signal.

The US Session

GBPUSD 260423 4-Hourly Chart

Looking ahead to the US session, it is a busier day on the US economic calendar. US core durable goods orders and goods trade data will draw interest. However, we expect the core durable goods orders to garner greater interest.

Recent manufacturing sector economic indicators have disappointed. A larger-than-expected fall in core durable goods orders would further fuel recessionary fears.

After the market reaction to the earnings on Tuesday and banking sector-related news, we expect corporate earnings and banking sector updates to draw interest.

There is no Fed commentary to influence market sentiment with the Fed in the blackout period.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.