GBP to USD Forecasts: Bears Eye Sub-$1.27 on US Inflation Numbers

Highlights

It is a busy day for the GBP to USD as investors digest the latest stats from the US and another shift in monetary policy divergence.

Later today, US Core PCE Price Index and personal spending numbers could force the markets to reconsider writing off further Fed interest rate hikes.

Near-term indicators are bearish, with the bears eying $1.27.

On Thursday, the GBP to USD tumbled 1.12% to wrap up the day at $1.07960. US GDP and jobless claims figures supported a dollar breakout, with the hotter-than-expected numbers raising the chances of a September Fed rate hike.

It is a quiet Friday session on the UKeconomic calendar with no UK economic indicators to influence. The lack of economic indicators will leave monetary policy divergence to provide direction ahead of the US session.

The markets are betting on two further Bank of England interest rate hikes. However, post-Fed US economic indicators balanced the scales, with a hotter US economy weighing on the GBP to USD pair.

No Monetary Policy Committee members are on the calendar to speak today, leaving comments to the media to influence.

The US Session

US Core PCE Price Index and personal spending numbers will be the stats to track. Fed Chair Powell left the door ajar for a September rate hike. A hotter-than-expected core PCE price index and personal spending would support a more hawkish Fed policy outlook.

The Core PCE Price Index is the Fed’s preferred inflation indicator. Sub-4% would likely shut the door on the Fed hawks. However, personal spending needs consideration, with a pickup in spending likely to drive consumer price inflation through demand.

GBP to USD Price Action

Daily Chart

GBPUSD 280723 Weekly Chart

The Daily Chart showed the GBP to USD sat at the lower level of the $1.2862 – $1.2785 support band after the Thursday sell-off. However, looking at the EMAs, the GBP to USD remained above the 50-day ($1.27360) and 200-day ($1.24264) EMAs, signaling bullish momentum over the near and longer term.

Notably, the 50-day EMA continued to pull away from the 200-day EMA, affirming the near-term bullish trend.

However, looking at the 14-Daily RSI, the 46.04 reading sent bearish price signals, indicating a possible fall through the 50-day EMA ($1.27369) to bring sub-$1.27 into view. However, a move through the $1.2785 – $1.2862 support band would give the bulls a run at $1.29.

4-Hourly Chart

GBPUSD 280723 Daily Chart

Looking at the 4-Hourly Chart, the GBP to USD hovers at the lower level of the $1.2862 – $1.2785 support band. However, the GBP to USD sits below the 50-day ($1.28939) and 200-day ($1.28039) EMAs, sending bearish near and longer-term price signals.

Significantly, the 50-day EMA narrowed on the 200-day EMA, supporting a run at $1.27. However, a move through the 200-day EMA ($1.28039) and the upper level of the $1.2862 – $1.2785 support band would bring the 50-day EMA ($1.28939) into play.

The 14-4H RSI reading of 34.02 sent bearish signals, with selling pressure outweighing buying pressure. Significantly, the RSI signals a GBP to USD return to sub-$1.2750 to bring $1.27 into view.

GBPUSD 280723 4 Hourly Chart

