GBP to USD Forecasts: Bears Eye Sub-$1.2675 on Services PMIs

The GBP to USD was down 0.03% to $1.27069 this morning.

Private sector PMI numbers from China and US-China tensions weighed on market risk sentiment and the GBP to USD pair this morning.

Later today, finalized UK Services and Composite PMI numbers will also move the dial.

It is a relatively quiet day ahead for the GBP to USD. Finalized UK services and composite PMI numbers will be in focus today. We expect GBP to USD sensitivity to any revisions to the services PMI.

According to the prelim survey, the UK services PMI fell from 55.2 to 53.7. A more marked decline would fuel recessionary fears but may not force the BoE to hit the brakes on raising interest rates higher.

With the UK private sector in focus, investors should consider Bank of England chatter. However, no MPC members are on the calendar to speak today, leaving commentary with the media to move the dial.

Earlier today, the China Caixin services PMI numbers set the tone. The Services PMI fell from 57.1 to 53.9. Economists forecast a fall to 56.2. As a result of the weaker Caixin Manufacturing PMI and Services PMI, the Chinese Composite PMI declined from 55.6 to 52.5.

The US Session

It is a quiet day on the US economic calendar. After the Fourth of July holiday, US factory orders will be in focus this afternoon. After the disappointing ISM Manufacturing PMI number, an unexpected fall in factory orders would test the appetite for the dollar.

However, we don’t expect the numbers to influence the Fed, which should limit the impact on the GBP/USD.

FOMC member commentary would need consideration as investors consider post-summer plans.

According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the probability of a 25-basis point July Fed rate hike stood at 86.2% versus 86.8% on Monday. Significantly, the chances of the Fed lifting rates to 5.75% in September stood at 19.0%, down from 20.8% on Monday.

GBP to USD Price Action

This morning, the GBP to USD was down 0.03% to $1.27069. A mixed start to the day saw the GBP to USD rise to an early high of $1.27210 before falling to a low of $1.26999.

Daily Chart

The Daily Chart showed a GBP to USD move through the lower level of the $1.2700 – $1.2750 resistance band. Looking at the EMAs, the GBP to USD sat above the 50-day ($1.25672) and 200-day ($1.23358) EMAs, signaling bullish momentum over the near and long term.

Notably, the 50-day EMA continued to pull away from the 200-day EMA and reflected a bullish trend.

Looking at the 14-Daily RSI, the 56.67 reading signals a moderately bullish trend, aligned with the 50-day and 200-day EMAs. Avoiding sub-$1.27 would support a run at the upper level of the $1.2700 – $1.2750 resistance band to target $1.28.

4-Hourly Chart

GBPUSD 050723 Daily Chart

Looking at the 4-Hourly Chart, the GBP to USD faces strong resistance at the $1.2750 psychological level. Despite a choppy start to the week, the GBP to USD sits above the 50-day ($1.26924) and 200-day ($1.26110) EMAs, sending bullish signals. Significantly, the 50-day EMA pulled away from the 200-day EMA, signaling another run at the upper level ($1.2750) of the resistance range of $1.2700 – $1.2750.

The GBP to USD must hold above the 50-day EMA to target last week’s high of $1.27594 (Tues).

The 14-4H RSI reading of 53.16 indicates a moderately bullish stance, with buying pressure outweighing selling pressure. The upward trend aligns the RSI with the EMAs and signals a possible breakout from the current resistance range of $1.2700 – $1.2750.

GBPUSD 050723 4 Hourly Chart

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

