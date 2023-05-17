GBP to USD Forecasts: Bears Eye Sub-$1.2450 on BoE Hearing

FXEmpire.com -

It is a relatively busy Thursday session for the GBP/USD. There are no UK economic indicators for investors to consider today. However, the Bank of England will be in the spotlight, with BoE Governor Andrew Bailey and Monetary Policy Committee Members Ben Broadbent and Dave Ramsden attending the Treasury Select Committee hearing on Quantitative tightening.

We expect plenty of GBP/USD sensitivity to comments, with sticky inflation, elevated wage growth, and deteriorating labor market conditions likely to raise concerns about the optimistic economic outlook.

While the Treasury Select Committee hearing will draw interest, Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill is also on the calendar to speak today.

GBP to USD Price Action

This morning, the GBP/USD was up 0.01% to $1.24881. A mixed start to the day saw the GBP/USD fall to an early low of $1.24780 before rising to a high of $1.24929.

Technical Indicators

GBPUSD 180523 Daily Chart

Resistance & Support Levels

R1 – $ 1.2524 S1 – $ 1.2435 R2 – $ 1.2562 S2 – $ 1.2384 R3 – $ 1.2651 S3 – $ 1.2295

The Pound needs to avoid the $1.2473 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1.2524. A move through the Wednesday high of $1.25105 would signal an extended breakout session. However, the Pound would need the BoE commentary and US debt ceiling-related news to support a breakout session.

In the event of an extended rally, the GBP/USD would likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1.2562. The Third Major Resistance Level sits at $1.2651.

A fall through the pivot would bring the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1.2435 into play. However, barring another risk-off-fueled sell-off, the GBP/USD should avoid sub-$1.24 and the Second Major Support Level (S2) at $1.2384. The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $1.2295.

GBPUSD 180523 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send bearish signals. The GBP/USD sits below the 100-day EMA, currently at $1.25163. The 50-day EMA closed in on the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA narrowing to the 200-day EMA, delivering bearish signals.

A move through the 100-day EMA ($1.25163) would support a breakout from the 50-day EMA ($1.25216) and R1 ($1.2524) to target R2 ($1.2562). However, a fall through the 200-day EMA ($1.24631) would bring S1 ($1.2435) into view. A move through the 50-day EMA would send a bullish signal

The US Session

GBPUSD 180523 4-Hourly Chart

Looking ahead to the US session, it is a relatively busy day on the US economic calendar. US jobless claims and the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index and sub-components will draw interest.

An unexpected slide in the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index would fuel recessionary fears. However, the devil will likely be in the details. Investors should consider the Philly Fed Prices, New Orders, and Employment sub-components.

While theeconomic calendaris busier, the markets should monitor FOMC commentary. Fed members Jefferson, Barr, and Logan will speak today.

Beyond theeconomic calendar US debt ceiling-related news will move the dial.

